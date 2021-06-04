Rabbi Scott B. Roland said he felt “disappointment and … pain” when he learned administrators at Rutgers University had flip-flopped in their condemnation of antisemitism.
Roland, spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, received an email from Andrew Getraer, the executive director of Rutgers Hillel, over Memorial Day weekend about recent statements from administrators at the New Brunswick, N.J., state university, which both Roland and his wife, Aviva, attended nearly 20 years ago. The two met at Rutgers Hillel and were honored as students and alumni for contributions to the Jewish communities in New Jersey and Greater Cleveland. As students, they organized a rally called Israel Inspires in 2003.
Roland said he plans to write to the Rutgers president, provost and selected trustees. He will copy his letter to Rutgers Hillel expressing his concern about the statements.
“Much of this battle on campus we were fighting when we were students,” Roland told the Cleveland Jewish News June 1. “Disappointment that this conversation needs to be ongoing – and support for Israel and support for the Jewish community still needs to be debated in the academic sphere.”
On May 26, the chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, Christopher J. Molloy, released a statement condemning antisemitism.
“We are saddened by and greatly concerned about the sharp rise in hostile sentiments and antisemitic violence in the United States,” said the statement, which was also signed by provost Francine Conway. “Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us.”
It also mentioned “increasing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Middle East leading to the deaths of children and adults and mass displacement of citizens in the Gaza region and the loss of lives in Israel.”
The next day, the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine group released a lengthy statement condemning the chancellor’s statement. The group said the statement “conveniently ignores the extent to which Palestinians have been brutalized by Israel’s occupation and bombing of Gaza,” and “cannot be separated from widespread attempts to conflate antizionism with antisemitism and derail Palestinian voices and activism.”
Later the same day, Molloy and Conway released a second statement apologizing for the first, and promising to “make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced.”
“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members,” the apology said. “We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused.”
A second SJP statement demanded a condemnation of Israel’s actions, not of Islamophobia.
“While the possibility remains that those martyred were of the Muslim faith, this does not serve as a prerogative for Chancellor Molloy and Provost Conway to address Islamophobia,” the statement said. “Israel’s occupation of Palestine is an egregious injustice which transcends religious conflict.”
On May 29, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway released a brief statement.
“Rutgers deplores hatred and bigotry in all forms,” Holloway wrote. “We have not, nor would we ever, apologize for standing against antisemitism. … At Rutgers we believe that antisemitism, anti-Hinduism, Islamophobia and all forms of racism, intolerance and xenophobia are unacceptable wherever and whenever they occur.”
Rutgers Hillel has since released its own response, which Getraer included in his letter to alumni. It referred both to the rise in antisemitic violence in recent weeks across the country as well as to local incidents.
“Here in New Brunswick in recent weeks, identifiably Jewish students have been verbally assaulted, some report having their car tires slashed,” Rutgers Hillel’s statement reads. “This follows, of course, on the heels of vandalism at the AEPi house, a Jewish fraternity, on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.”
While the Rutgers Hillel’s statement said it welcomed Holloway’s remarks as a “first step,” it also said the university has “an established pattern of minimizing antisemitism.”
It cited the 2019 killings of people at a kosher grocery in Jersey City, when “the chancellor’s statement condemning the murders somehow managed to avoid any mention of Jews or antisemitism.”
In addition, it mentioned a March 2021 symposium at Rutgers called “Unpacking Hate” which “made no reference to antisemitism.”
“When it comes to recognizing prejudice and bias, Jews don’t count,” the Rutgers Hillel statement reads. “The university seems unable to recognize that Jews are a vulnerable minority and that anti-Jewish prejudice is real. This repeated erasure of Jewish concerns and identity is painful and bewildering to every member of the Rutgers Jewish community.”
The statement also pointed out Rutgers has some 6,000 Jewish undergraduates, the largest Hillel in the country and “an internationally renowned Jewish studies department.”
“Rutgers Hillel calls upon the university administration to acknowledge the pain it has caused the Jewish community, and to sit down with us and together forge a new path towards true diversity, equity and inclusion,” the statement closes.
Roland is still a vigorous supporter of Israel. He and his family attended the May 12 pro-Israel rally at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
“My wife and I, as Rutgers alumni, are certainly disappointed to hear the events that have transpired on campus,” he told the CJN. “But the most frustrating and the most upsetting aspect to this entire thing to me is this notion is there some sort of limit – as if care … for the suffering of a particular community means that we somehow can’t care about the suffering of another community.”
JTA contributed to this report.