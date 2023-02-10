Rabbi Gabe Falk announced he will be leaving Green Road Synagogue later this year as his family moves to Los Angeles, according to a Feb. 9 newsletter to congregants.
The Falk family moved to Cleveland for Falk’s wife Deborah’s residency and soon will move to Los Angeles, where she will begin a fellowship. Falk became Rabbi Binyamin Blau’s rabbinic intern in 2019 and was named assistant rabbi July 7, 2022.
“While we are excited about our three-year adventure in L.A., leaving Green Road Synagogue and the Cleveland community is extremely bittersweet for our family,” Falk wrote in the newsletter. “This community has become a home for our family on so many levels, and the relationships we have with each of you – as friends, neighbors, chavrutot, congregants, and students – mean more to us than you can imagine.”
He began his letter by saying this is not a goodbye as “there will be plenty of time for that come June.”
Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood has formed a search committee headed by Avi Sher to find a suitable replacement for the assistant rabbi, Blau wrote in the newsletter. Falk was the first intern under his mentorship.
“We are greatly appreciative of all that he has done for our community, and we wish his entire family much success moving forward,” Blau wrote. “He has known, for a while, that this is the family’s trajectory and it has not impacted his dedication to our shul in the slightest, so I am confident that he will continue to fulfill his role with total commitment.”
Falk ended his letter with a look at the remaining months ahead as he announced a new weekly shiur titled, “Zachor v’Shamor,” that he will lead at 8 p.m. on Thursdays in the synagogue’s beit midrash starting Feb. 16. The shiur will explore “the beauty and kedusha of Shabbat through its Mitzvot, Halachot and Aggadot,” he wrote.