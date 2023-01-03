The Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills went from a bustling excitement to eerie silence as the overflow crowd watched and pieced together the tackle that turned into a medical emergency for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
With 5:58 left in the first quarter, the 24-year-old Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard catch. After getting to his feet, Hamlin suddenly collapsed backward. Suffering a cardiac arrest, Hamlin was taken out of Paycor Stadium in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, and the game was suspended before being postponed.
“It was so quiet in the stadium, you could hear the ambulance pulling away,” Rabbi Chase Foster, rabbi for engagement and learning at jHUB Cleveland, who attended the game with a group of friends, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “... Twenty minutes, earlier, I couldn’t even hear my friend talking to me 2 feet away.”
As a Cincinnati native and lifelong Bengals fan, Foster said he tries to go to one game a year and made plans in September with his fantasy football friends to attend the Jan. 2 game.
He said he was making his way to an empty seat near a friend and stopped in the bathroom when the tackle took place. Foster came out to a very quiet environment and met up with his friend where he said he had a “front and center view” to the “heroic work of the medical teams.”
An announcement and a scoreboard graphic told the crowd the game was temporarily suspended, but Foster described the initial confusion as fans sought information and the video replay on their telephones to understand what was happening in front of them.
“I can tell you that we knew the game was actually going to be postponed when you saw, about five minutes before the official announcement, ... the Bills staff starting to pack up the sidelines,” he said, adding he is grateful for the postponement and for the coaches prioritizing the well-being and mental health of their players.
“It was just a very, very somber environment,” said Foster, a resident of Solon and member of the Cleveland Jewish News class of 2021 12 Under 36. “Pregame was a party, and the way home was just a lot of uncertain quiet.”
According to the Bills statement, “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the (University of Cincinnati) Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field as he received CPR and was given oxygen as he was placed into an ambulance which transported him and some of his family members to the hospital.
“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Rogel Goodell announced,” a statement from the NFL said.
“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”
The Bengals shared updates and offered thoughts and prayers to Hamlin on Twitter. A Bengals’ news release called the game “the most anticipated Monday Night Football game in recent memory that was not only taking place before a national television audience but in front of an overflow crowd thought to be the biggest crowd in Paycor history.”
In a midnight media conference call, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said there was never any conversation about a five-minute warm-up period to resume play, and the decision to postpone the game came after head coaches Zac Taylor of the Bengals and Sean McDermott of the Bills met with their teams in the locker rooms.
Vincent, along with Goodell and the NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, was patched into conversations with the coaches and head referee Shawn Smith.
“I commend both of those coaches,” Vincent said, according to the Bengals’ release. “Tough situation to go back and look at 53 men in the locker room to just try and calm people down. It was obvious on the phone with them that emotions were extremely high. It was a very volatile situation and I think the coaches, they led tonight. They led their locker rooms.”
Bills players traveled back to Buffalo Jan. 2, with a handful of members from the organization staying back to support Hamlin, Vincent said. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that members of the organization, including Taylor went to the hospital to check on Hamlin.
On the media call, Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs & policy, said there are currently no plans to resume the game as the main concern is for Hamlin and his well-being, and a determination on that will be made at an appropriate time. The Bengals led, 7-3, when the game was halted in the first quarter.
Support has poured in for the second-year player from the University of Pittsburgh, partially in the form of donations to a community fundraiser Hamlin established in 2020 for a toy drive to Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in McKees Rocks, Pa. The fundraiser, with an initial goal of $2,500, has surpassed $4 million as donors leave prayers and wishes for a quick, full recovery to the player.
“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote under his foundation’s GoFundMe. “I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact.”
Hamlin was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft and has remained in the starting lineup since Week 3 of this season after Buffalo safety Micah Hyde sustained a season-ending injury.