Rabbi Emeritus Frederick Eisenberg, founder of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, died Aug. 17.
“It is my very sad duty to inform you that our beloved founding Rabbi, Fred Eisenberg, passed away early this morning,” Temple Israel Ner Tamid announced in an email. “Our sincerest sympathies and prayers are with Helen, Rabbi Matt and Pat and their family, Rachel and Mark and her girls and Elizabeth.”
Eisenberg was born, Jan. 26, 1931, in Boston. He attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati. After ordination, he served as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force and afterward as an assistant rabbi at Temple Sholom in Chicago. He then was named rabbi at Temple Emanuel in East Grand Rapids, Mich., before moving to Cleveland in 1972 as assistant rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and leader of the synagogue’s Young People’s Congregation.
In 1985, he started Temple Israel of Greater Cleveland, with a core membership of 50 families, many of whom followed him from Fairmount Temple. Ten years later, Eisenberg officially became rabbi emeritus, turning what had become Temple Israel Ner Tamid as the result of a 1997 merger with Temple Ner Tamid in Euclid, over to his son, Rabbi Matt Eisenberg.
When asked in a 2008 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his ordination, Eisenberg spoke of how he decided to be a rabbi and what he wanted his legacy to be.
Regarding how he decided to enter the rabbinate, Eisenberg said, “I originally studied science at MIT, and one of the jobs open to me at that time was designing missiles. I much preferred helping people than destroying them. I also knew I wanted to do something meaningful for humankind. So, since I could not stand the sight of blood, I decided to become a rabbi.”
As for his legacy, Eisenberg said how he wanted to be remembered was, “that I was a good, caring, teaching rabbi and I gave as much as I received. And Rabbi Tarfon’s comments from ‘Ethics of our Fathers, Chapter 2’: “The day is short, the work is much, the workers are lazy, the reward is great, and the Master is pressing.”
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Temple Israel Ner Tamid at 1732 Lander Road in Mayfield Heights.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery and shiva will be at the temple from 4 to 8 p.m.
The family will receive mourners at Temple Israel Ner Tamid from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 with a minyan at 3, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 to Aug. 24 with minyan at 7:30.
Donations in Eisenberg’s memory can be made to the Eisenberg Music Fund at Temple Israel Ner Tamid.