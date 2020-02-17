Hadass Galili grew up in a home steeped in Judaism, and when she started as a freshman at Ohio University this past fall, she became the de facto leader of services at the Athens campus Hillel.
Born in Cleveland, the 19-year-old Laurel School graduate noticed a post on social media from Rabbi Arieh Friedner asking college students if they wanted to participate in a pilot program designed to help them learn and deepen their connection to Judaism.
“At the time, I don’t want to say I was struggling,” said the Pepper Pike resident, who became bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “But I felt that I was missing out on a community of more observant Jewish teens like myself. We don’t really have a community like that at Ohio University. And, also I wanted to study Torah with people who could study at the same type of level as me, who had the same background as I did and the same base knowledge that I did. … I was kind of sick of leading. … I wanted to be part of it. I wanted to learn. I didn’t want to teach anymore.”
Galili was one of 15 students who gathered in Greater Cleveland for a Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 shabbaton kicking off the Torah Institute Beyond Campus.
Friedner was director of Cleveland’s chapter of NCSY for 11 years. He is in the process of founding the institute, conceiving it as a semester in length. This pilot will be a bit shorter, from mid-February to mid-May.
About the concept
“The seed of the idea was a year ago, but the seed of the frustration was years and years ago," Friedner said, adding that he has seen many young passionate Jewish students who graduated from high school and fell short of their own expectations for their Jewish growth while in college.
The program aims to nurture a passion for Judaism and Jewish learning among students in a narrow niche: those who are inspired deeply by Judaism but who decide not to pursue a gap year in Israel or attend a yeshiva.
“Only a few in any one location even exist,” he said.
His intent for the program is to match students with mentors remotely or, if possible, at their colleges and universities to continue one-on-one Torah study, to offer weekly webinars to the entire cohort on philosophy and to offer smaller, interactive web-based study for groups on more focused topics. In addition, each participant is expected to take a deep dive into a single mitzvah, such as keeping kosher or visiting the sick, and to design and produce a capstone project by the end of the semester.
While Friedner is in the midst of fundraising to support the institute, he is also hoping to fine-tune it. The students in the pilot are acting as a sounding board, he said.
“We want to learn from their experiences,” he said.
The cohort includes students from campuses as far away as Arizona State University in Tempe, Georgia State University in Atlanta, Emory University in Atlanta, Savannah Technical College in Savannah, Georgia, and the University of Florida and University of Central Florida in Gainesville, as well as students at campuses closer by, including the University of Pittsburgh and John Carroll University in University Heights.
Half of the students hail from Ohio, five from Cleveland and two from Columbus.
Friedner brought five mentors to the Shabbaton, 21 to 28, all experienced in working with passionate young Jewish adults.
First shabbaton
Over the weekend, students ate their meals at the home of Friedner and his wife, Elissa. They attended services in various shuls. On the morning of Feb. 16, they crowded into Bais Avrohom, a shul in Beachwood founded by a group of young families who wanted a tight knit environment in which to daven and learn, Friedner said.
After Shacharis, the students schmoozed and then gathered for a Torah study with Friedner in one corner while a Torah learning class took place in a different corner of the room.
Over the weekend, the group did community building, through an escape room, axe throwing and hearing from a panel of passionate Jewish Clevelanders who spoke on balancing their lives in the secular and Jewish world.
Students’ need
Gabby Jonas, 19, is a freshman at Kent State University. She graduated from Bexley High School and became bat mitzvah at Congregation Agudas Achim in Bexley.
She first met Friedner, whom she considers her rabbi, when she went on TJJ (The Jerusalem Journey) with him three years ago through NCSY.
When Friedner asked her as a high school senior first whether she was going to seminary and then whether she’d be interested in this program, she said yes.
“It’s something that I know I need personally, and I know a lot of other kids like me who need that as well, that still want that like strong Torah learning that they aren’t going to get on a secular campus,” said Jonas, who takes part at Chabad and Hillel at Kent. “Having that through a program with somebody I look up to already as a rabbi I think would be really great for kids around the world.”
Jakob Bolman, 20, who graduated from Beachwood High School and grew up at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood, is active at both Hillel and Chabad at The Ohio State University. He was the Cleveland city president of NCSY his senior year of high school.
“I was thinking about going to Israel and I ended up going straight to Ohio State, and I thought (the program) was a great opportunity to continue my Jewish growth and signed up,” he said, adding that the weekend bore some similarities to an NCSY shabbaton. “It’s been cool to be with people who are in similar places to me, to talk to them. It’s been a lot of networking and communication amongst us more than anything.”
Sydney Leikin, 18, a graduate of Beachwood High School, became bat mitzvah at Park Synagogue said her family gravitated to Jewish Family Experience afterward. She too was active at NCSY. Leikin is a student at Ohio State, where she has not yet been active with Jewish groups on campus.
“We’ve had that disconnect being in college, being around people who aren’t as motivated to learn Jewishly,” she said. “So being with a group of college students that are actually passionate about being Jewish and want to learn more is definitely refreshing.”
Alone on campus
Talia Bertman is an 18-year-old graduate of Bexley High School and now a student at Columbus State Community College in Columbus, who said she decided to participate in the program because she wants to learn.
“I don’t have a Chabad or Hillel at my school currently,” said Bertman, whose family belongs to Temple Israel in Columbus, but who also finds her home at other shuls in Columbus, including Beth Jacob Congregation in Columbus and Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley. “There really aren’t a lot of Jews at all at my school. And even in my community, a lot of them are like religious, but they’re like younger than me. They’re all in high school. A lot of my friends went to Israel and they’re … gone, so I’m the ... only person who’s here, who’s my age, who’s trying to become religious. So I decided to come here to learn and grow as a person.”
While some in the program had not yet settled on a capstone project, Bertman said she has decided what she would like to study.
“I want to learn about prayer, and I want to go really, really deep into it and learn exactly what I should do when I’m davening, and also when I should do it, why I should do it, stuff like that,” she said.
About Friedner
Friedner, 33, was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Cherry Hill, N.J. He went to the former Harry B. Kelman Academy, a Solomon Schechter Jewish day school. He became bar mitzvah at Congregation Sons of Israel in Cherry Hill. He attended eighth grade at Cherry Hill's Politz Day School. After graduating from MAY High School in South River, N.J., he attended Netiv Aryeh, a yeshiva in Jerusalem, where he was ordained.
Calling himself “superdenominational,” he said, “I believe in non-adjectival Judaism.”
A resident of University Heights, he has six children and said he davens at many of the shuls in University Heights.
Connecting with others
“The purpose of this weekend is to create the peer element so they can meet each other, to kind of remind themselves that they’re not alone,” Friedner said.
For Galili, that part seemed to work.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I have met so many people that I otherwise would not have met. I’ve been able to reconnect with people that I knew in high school and before then also. It’s been really, really cool."
She said the program offered another dimension as well.
I also get to familiarize myself with Cleveland in a different context than I have before,” she said. ”Of course, I grew up Conservative. And I still very much identify as a Conservative Jew, and I probably always will identify as a Conservative Jew, but now … on this shabbaton, I’ve been able to explore Orthodoxy in Jewish Cleveland and see what that’s like and how that works in this context, and see the different synagogues.
"Just being able to see the closeness, I guess, of the Orthodox community here, has been really, really amazing and kind of eye opening to kind of a world that I sort of knew existed but I never truly had been a part of before.”