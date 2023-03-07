B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike is adding a husband-wife team to its clergy staff in July.
Rabbi Joshua Jacobs of Los Angeles was hired as the new assistant rabbi after a national search and his wife, Rabbi Alexandra Rosenbaum, will join the team on a part-time basis as the founding director of the new Wellness Center. Rosenbaum is a native Clevelander with family in the area and was married in Cleveland last July.
“Rabbi Jacobs was the overwhelming enthusiastic choice of the Search Committee, the Board, and the entire Congregation,” Rebekah Dorman, president of B’nai Jeshurun, said in a news release. “On his Shabbat visit with us he demonstrated a superlative ability to connect with congregants of every age through personal interactions, his Torah study and his sermon. He is warm, charismatic and a deep thinker, yet very approachable and humble. Given the many opportunities that he had, we are thrilled that he selected B’nai Jeshurun to begin his rabbinic career.”
As a born and bred Angeleno, Jacobs attended the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, the Conservative Seminary in Los Angeles. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Jewish studies from Emory University in Atlanta. He entered the Ziegler School after two years of writing for television when he realized that every episode he wrote was a thinly veiled d’var Torah, the release stated.
Jacobs, 30, told the Cleveland Jewish News he grew up at Valley Beth Shalom Day School in Los Angeles, where he fell in love with the rabbinic work. He also went to Camp Ramah.
Jacobs and Rosenbaum met on the first day of rabbinical school, as he said, “It was just really a wonderful setting to fall in love, rabbinical school. We got to connect as two spirits and have these really deep conversations and discussions about our core values and Judaism, and so we really became fast friends and blossom from there.”
Jacobs has participated in the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee 2018 Siberian b’nai mitzvah program in Tomsk, where he taught Jewish studies and officiated the life cycle event for 50 Siberian Jews. As a Jeremiah Fellow at Bend the Arc, he learned grassroots organizing skills for social justice, and as a Hartman Rabbinic Student Fellow, Jacobs learned how to facilitate and advance conversation around Israel, the release stated.
As a Hartman Fellow, he said he met and studied with Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, who came to B’nai Jeshurun last July. The Rosenbaums are not related.
His pastoral experience at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles gave him the opportunity to comfort the sick and dying, and enabled him to co-author a chapter on Jewish approaches to end-of-life practices for an upcoming medical publication.
Jacobs told the CJN he is excited for the mentorship and partnerships with Senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, the clergy and the laity upon coming to Cleveland this summer.
“They so clearly have a deep love of learning and voracious appetite for Torah,” he said. “I’m really excited to engage in that level of Torah learning and study, both from what I perceive I have to offer and all that I know I can learn from all of them.”
He said he is looking forward to other aspects of the portfolio such as opportunities with Chesed, pursuing social justice opportunities regarding food insecurity and climate change, and the pastoral component of teaching rabbinically and learning from the community.
“Rabbi Jacobs brings a wealth of experience to his new role as our assistant rabbi and will be involved in all aspects of synagogue life with a focus on the engagement of young adults, The Bridge Downtown, young families, learning, social justice and Chesed (our kindness committee),” Rudin-Luria said in the release. “I look forward to working together to lead our congregation.”
Rosenbaum, 29, grew up in Beachwood as a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, where she was a bat mitzvah and Confirmed. She is a graduate of Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She is being ordained at Ziegler College of Rabbinic Studies.
“As we launch our exciting new Wellness Center, we are so fortunate to have found Rabbi Rosenbaum to lead this initiative,” Rudin-Luria said in the release. “She brings a depth and breadth of experiences, along with personal qualities of spirituality, warmth and empathy that will be the hallmark of our center and serve our congregation and the larger community.”
She will oversee the mission, programming and outreach of this new initiative at B’nai Jeshurun focused on spiritual, mental and physical health within a Jewish framework, the release stated. She has experience as a rabbinic intern at Beit T’Shuvah, a center for recovery from addiction in Los Angeles, and as a chaplain intern at Cleveland Clinic.
Rosenbaum told the CJN she is excited by the opportunity to come home as she begins her work, especially noting the “new energy” and possibilities available as the community has changed and evolved since she was growing up.
“I’m so excited about (the community) and all of their dreams, especially with this wellness center, which is a part of Rabbi Hal’s vision for what this community can be and aligns very much with the direction I always saw my rabbinate going,” she said. “Where the synagogue and faith institutions can be a place, a home base, for real healing and creativity and a different way into Jewish life.”
Jacobs and Rosenbaum plan to move to Cleveland from Los Angeles in June or July as they prepare to begin their work in mid-July.
“These new additions to our clergy team, joining Rabbi Rudin-Luria, Cantor Rosenbaum, and Rabbi Foster, are another important step forward on our path to a truly exciting future at B’nai Jeshurun,” Dorman said in the release, referring to Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Rabbi Josh Foster. “We couldn’t be more excited.”