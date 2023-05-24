On May 19 and May 20, Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland celebrated the retirement of Rabbi Enid Lader and her more than 40 years of dedication to The West Temple in various roles, including High Holy Days choir director, volunteer religious school teacher, volunteer religious school principal, Jewish educator, community educator and rabbi.
The weekend began with an erev Shabbat service at the temple, which included interpretations by the temple’s high school students and music by The Ross Family String Quartet. The celebration continued with the Shabbat morning service May 20, featuring music performed by members of the Afro-Semetic Experience, and culminated with a celebratory gala and Havdalah honoring Lader at the Emerald Event Center in Avon.