Rabbi Enid Lader of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland was among those honored by the Academy for Jewish Religion in a virtual ceremony March 16.
Three classes of alumni rabbis and cantors from across the country were honored for their service – for 13, 25 and over 50 years. Lader was a member of the b’nai mitzvah class of 2010 and was honored for 13 years of service.
In 2020, Lader was honored with a Special Recognition Award from the Academy for Jewish Religion for her six years as president of the Association of Rabbis and Cantors and for planning and leading two AJR/ARC-sponsored trips to Israel.
Nineteen rabbis and cantors were honored, in addition to Rabbi Michael G. Kohn receiving the academy for Jewish Religion Alumnus of the Year.
Rabbi Stephen A. Leon of El Paso, Texas, received the Marbeh Shalom Community Service Award for his work with Jewish descendants of people who were forced to convert to Christianity during the Spanish Inquisition.
Founded in 1956, the Academy for Jewish Religion is a nondenominational Jewish seminary that ordains rabbis and cantors of all Jewish communities.