Ordained as a rabbi since 2010, Rabbi Enid Lader’s impact on the Northeast Ohio Jewish community cannot be overstated as she prepares to retire on June 20.
Lader has served as Cleveland’s Beth Israel-The West Temple rabbi since 2012 in an official capacity, but she also served in many leadership and clergical capacities over the last four decades of her temple membership. The West Temple will hold a retirement event for her on May 19, and will prepare to welcome her successor, Rabbi Rachel Brown, on July 1.
Lader told the Cleveland Jewish News her time as a pulpit rabbi, especially for The West Temple, felt like a homecoming – an opportunity she was given when its previous rabbi, Rabbi Alan Lettofsky, stepped down. At the time, she had been serving in a spiritual leadership position at Knesseth Israel Temple in Wooster for a decade.
“At one of the first opportunities for a social lunch with temple women after I was installed, one of the ladies said, ‘Well, should we call you Rabbi Lader or should we call you Enid,?” recalled Lader, who lives in Lakewood with her husband, Harry. The couple have two daughters, Abby and Leah. “One of the other ladies said, ‘When she’s doing temple things, we’ll call her rabbi. But when she’s among friends, she’s Enid.’ This wonderful congregation who knew me over the years accepted me as their rabbi and supported me. It has been a tremendous blessing.”
To understand Lader’s rabbinical journey, one needs to understand her pre-bat mitzvah self, Lader said. Her family attended Temple Sinai of North Miami, Fla., and Temple Beth El in Hollywood, Fla.
“When I was 12 years old in the sixth grade, I knew then I wanted to be a rabbi,” she said. “I loved going to temple, I loved Hebrew school and religious school. I sang in the junior choir, at the b’nai mitzvahs. But then I realized that there were no women rabbis. I thought then, OK, I’ll set this on the back burner. I went off to college and majored in music therapy, and got a master’s degree in music education.”
While studying at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Lader said her mother sent her an article about Rabbi Sally Preisand, a Cleveland native who was ordained as the first woman rabbi in North America, remembering Lader’s interest in becoming a rabbi. Thinking “Well, that’s nice,” Lader said she quickly moved on because she was committed to becoming a music therapist.
Fast forward some years, Lader began attending services at The West Temple with her husband after moving to Cleveland from Florida, soon becoming members. She quickly learned Preisand grew up at the congregation and was confirmed there – and 10 years after, Preisand was a rabbi.
“I was just amazed that she had been here, and as time went on, this congregation proved to be amazingly nourishing – spiritually, educationally and emotionally – for me to grow in my Judaism and to grow a family of friends and mentors,” she said. “As time went by, I became the choir director, taught at the religious school and was volunteer principal for five years.”
Around the same time, she was accepted into a fellowship program at the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies for a master’s degree in Jewish studies, from which she graduated in June 1994. Lader then served The West Temple in a community-funded position as an educator, and also served as a lay coordinator in case the community’s rabbi wasn’t available. Coincidentally, the congregation did not have a rabbi for two years after that, with Lader stepping in to lead services.
Once they hired a rabbi, Lader said she stepped back and continued in her educator role, but in 2002, she got a call from Knesseth Israel Temple in Wooster, which was also looking for a lay leader. Someone at the congregation heard about the work she did for The West Temple and asked Lader what they should be looking for, she recalled.
Some weeks later, Lader followed up to ask how the search went, and found out the congregation’s search remained unfruitful.
“I was thinking of pulling back from my community work and asked if I could interview, and they said sure,” she said, adding that she landed the position. “I was lay rabbi, and after three years, they considered me as their rabbi. I wanted to do rabbinic things, which I was doing, but gaining knowledge and deep diving into Jewish texts was something I hadn’t had the opportunity to do.”
That realization led her to the Academy for Jewish Religion, to which Lader applied and was accepted. During her studies, she used the Wooster temple as her “home base,” flying to New York each week for her classes for the first two years of the five-year program.
During that time, she continued to serve as the lay leader at Knesseth Israel and as an educator at The West Temple. Eventually, she stepped away from The West Temple to focus on her studies and Knesseth Israel. She was ordained in 2010.
By 2012, she became The West Temple’s rabbi, where she has since remained. Her hiring was reported in the June 22, 2012 edition of the CJN, with her formal installation held that November. Lader was also honored in 2018 as a Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Maker.
“I was so fortunate to be able to have both of these congregations, as they’re both tremendously loving and nourishing places,” Lader said. “Both appreciated creativity and thinking beyond the box – or bagel – on how we can do things differently but still maintain the Jewish ideas and traditions that inform things like educational programming and services.”
The West Temple board president Walter Wright told the CJN Lader’s presence at the temple has been a blessing. He’s been a member for 10 years, and has known Lader for 20 years. Wright also lives in Lakewood.
“Rabbi Lader is one of the kindest, most thoughtful and gentlest people I know,” he said. “I have never heard her have a mean comment about anyone. I’ve watched her handle stressful situations with grace, with an eye to all involved. She is a religious leader in the truest sense of the word. She leads the community as a servant to it, and she is a rabbi in the truest sense of a teacher. She leads her life in a way that reflects the best qualities of Judaism.”
Tapping into his history with Lader, Wright categorized her as someone with “a very silly sense of humor, and yet, she’s very dignified.”
“I’ve watched her over the years, and my respect for her has only grown,” he said. “Especially now, serving as board president in a small congregation like ours, I’ve seen her, professionally, as a Swiss army knife. She does so many things well. I was a typical member of the congregation – I showed up, enjoyed it and participated in Jewish life. I didn’t know what was happening behind the curtain. I just felt like it was magically happening. Knowing now it’s a substantial amount of work, she handled it so gracefully.”
Transitioning to rabbi emerita is an exciting opportunity, Lader said.
“I am in a very wonderful position in that I got to decide when to step back,” she said. “I made this decision as a function of this time of my life. Having had all these wonderful experiences, I also wanted my congregation to be able to move forward and step further into the 21st century with new leadership and a youthful presence. I am here to serve as a mentor if needed and certainly as a friend, but I will give our congregation and Rabbi Brown the space to get to know each other.”
As her newfound free time opens her up to more opportunities to be involved in other areas of Jewish life, Lader said the “big question mark ahead” is very exciting. She already has teaching engagements on the calendar, including serving on an interfaith panel at Chautauqua Institution in New York in August and a preach-and-teach program at West Park UMC in Cleveland in October.
“I love doing interfaith work and education, so I’ll seek opportunities to do that,” she said. “But mostly, I will seek opportunities to spend more time with my family. Our daughter, Abby, is local, and our other daughter, Leah, is in California. So, we’ll travel there. My husband, Harry, has also been tremendously supportive of me.”
Reflecting on all the lives she’s been part of in the last few decades across both The West Temple and Knesseth Israel, Lader said one phrase sums it up – “tremendously grateful.”
“I have been gifted with so many ways of learning about Judaism, the Jewish community and what it means to be a rabbi,” she said. “I’ve had this wonderful circle of rabbinic colleagues that have been so supportive, learning from and with each other. It has truly been a blessing.”