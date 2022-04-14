Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, the newest member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s clergy team, will be installed at Shabbat evening service at 6:15 p.m. April 22.
Rabbis Robert Nosanchuk and Joshua Caruso and Cantor Vladimir Lapin, who is married to Muhlbaum, will be joined by Fairmount Temple leaders for the service, which will be offered in person and virtually.
The special guest speaker will be Rabbi Nicole Auerbach, director of congregational engagement at Central Synagogue in New York City. Auerbach has served as a mentor and friend of Muhlbaum for over a decade, and her work in cultivating relational Jewish communities has been transformational in Muhlbaum’s rabbinate, according to a news release.
Muhlbaum joined the Fairmount Temple staff in 2020 as director of the lower school. Last July, she transitioned into a new role as associate rabbi, assuming additional responsibilities as the leader of the temple’s education team. She leads weekly Torah study, rituals and lifecycle events and Shabbat and High Holy Day services. Muhlbaum will also help launch the Tamid initiative to engage young adults in synagogue life, according to the release.
Muhlbaum, who grew up in Cincinnati, received rabbinical ordination at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, and then served as associate rabbi at Temple Beth El in Great Neck, N.Y., before moving to Cleveland with her family.
The Shabbat service is in person with masking and social distancing required, and streamed live at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, on the Fairmount sanctuary Roku channel and live on the Temple’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 216-464-1330 or email mail@fairmounttemple.org.
The temple is at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.