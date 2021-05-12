Sometimes life takes you on unexpected journeys, straying far from the path initially laid before you.
For Rabbi Rob Nosanchuk, life suddenly diverged onto a new, unpaved road, one that was built on top of fear and pain.
What had started as an emergency visit for abdominal pains in early April 2019 twisted into the discovery of a mass in his abdomen by his adrenal glands, unrelated to the aches he had been experiencing. Just weeks later on April 30, 2019, Nosanchuk was diagnosed with stage four metastatic melanoma that had already metastasized into his abdomen near his adrenal glands.
His doctor, Dr. Pauline Funchain, a high-risk skin cancer and melanoma specialist at Cleveland Clinic, advised Nosanchuk undergo the recently created treatment of immunotherapy, due to its increased chances at stopping melanoma growth than possible through chemotherapy. The 24-month process worked to slow the melanoma cancer cells’ growth using his body’s T-cells, but with the new treatment’s success came a wide array of side effects, like joint inflammation, thyroid challenges, neuropathy, brain fog, fatigue, temporary diabetes and symptoms of colitis.
But through the battles, Nosanchuk persisted, with a family, community and medical staff behind him.
On May 23, Nosanchuk will celebrate his last treatment of his immunotherapy cycle with a virtual event open to the community. The event will feature members of Nosanchuk’s oncology team, a video of Nosanchuk’s story made by Steve Hacker of Steven Hacker Films and live music performed by two of Nosanchuk’s friends.
“We see the event as both a chance to come together and celebrate that I’m here to celebrate, and we see it as a chance to help people learn about the compelling need for further research and how far research has come,” said Nosanchuk, a senior rabbi at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and a resident of Shaker Heights.
The event, just like his ongoing fundraising effort, will be hosted not by Nosanchuk of Fairmount Temple, but by melanoma patient, friend, father and community member Rob Nosanchuk.
“I don’t want anyone to feel like they have to participate or give a gift to a melanoma fundraiser to support their rabbi,” Nosanchuk said. “I’ve taken my cue from others that this could be a healthy place to put my energies going forward.”
The idea behind the virtual event stemmed from a completion of Nosanchuk’s treatment and May being Melanoma Awareness Month, but also a desire to gather friends, family and people he knows who have been touched by cancer or want to contribute to the fight against it in an informative, reflective and inspirational fundraiser.
Stressing awareness and precautions will be just as important to the event as an extension of research is, Nosanchuk said. He will push attendees to undergo routine cancer checks and precautions, like colonoscopies, skin checks and wearing plenty of sunscreen.
“I see May 23 as just a catalyst,” Nosanchuk said. “It’s the beginning of the next step for me, which is continuous advocacy, awareness raising and being continually vigilant and safe for myself and my children.
“I’m so glad to be here. ... I’m expecting and hoping to be able to live a cancer free life going forward, or at least for a long period of survivorship ahead. One can never be certain, but that’s my hope.”
Of the event’s speakers will be Funchain, who will describe melanoma efforts, immunotherapy and how the treatment is able to save lives, especially with more research.
As a way to give back to the physicians who saved his life and to prevent others from experiencing the pain he did with melanoma and immunotherapy’s side effects, Nosanchuk started a fundraiser just last month, in April, 2021, in support of Funchain’s research and battle against melanoma. His fight for increased research and awareness was fueled by the passings of two of his close friends and members of his “squad,” who both died due to cancer in fall 2020.
His fundraiser, run through Cleveland Clinic, has raised over $23,000 as of May 12. Nosanchuk referred to the fundraising page as being evergreen, due to his desire to continue it well into the future.
Nosanchuk’s fundraising page can be visited at bit.ly/3y0Uy5b. The video he will be showing at the event can be viewed on YouTube at bit.ly/3uJ4nm7.