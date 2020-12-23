Starting the week of Dec. 14, thousands of Ohio’s designated critical care workers and at-risk members of the population received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among them was Rabbi Shalom Plotkin, a part-time chaplain at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in Cleveland and owner of Beachwood home health agency Right at Home.
Plotkin told the CJN he was offered the option to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine due to his work with the VA hospital, where he provides supportive services to veterans and their families, like counseling and suicide prevention. He received his first dose Dec. 16.
“I gladly rolled up my sleeve because I see it as an opportunity not just to protect myself, but also my family and my clients, my patients,” said Plotkin, a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “I come into contact with many seniors, not just in the hospital, but also in their homes in the community. This is a way to cut down on the spread of deadly disease.”
Due to a limited supply, Ohio remains in the first phase of Gov. Mike DeWine’s vaccine distribution plan. The first groups to receive the vaccine include health care providers and personnel routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, residents and staff at nursing facilities, residents and staff of Ohio’s veterans homes, patients and staff at psychiatric hospitals, people with intellectual disabilities and those who live with mental illness in group homes and their staff, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The Cleveland VA medical center was one of 37 VA facilities nationwide to receive a supply of about 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines last week, according to the medical center’s Twitter feed. The Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center was on a list of 128 VA centers to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines beginning Dec. 21. The Moderna vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use Dec. 18.
Using a phased plan devised by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, VA facilities will vaccinate health care personnel and veteran in-patients in community living centers and spinal cord injury and disorder centers first, according to the U.S. VA’s website. Additional veterans receiving care from VA facilities who are at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 will be offered the vaccine following voluntary inoculation of health care workers.
Plotkin, a Beachwood resident, said he was contacted by the medical center’s infection control team, whose staff decided who would be offered the first batch of vaccines. After some research and following the various vaccines’ journeys since the beginning, Plotkin’s decision to get the shot was simple, he said.
Upon arriving for his vaccine appointment at the medical center, where he was one of the first 100 employees of the hospital to be vaccinated, Plotkin was ready to do his part to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because I had done the research, I was not nervous,” Plotkin said. “I was looking forward to it because I know that once we have a critical mass of people immunized, we’ll be one step forward to knocking down the spread of COVID-19. It’s spreading rapidly in Cuyahoga County right now; the vaccine couldn’t have come soon enough.
“I felt lucky to be living in this time and place because there are many places in the world where they won’t be receiving the vaccine, certainly not for a number of months, if not years.”
The vaccination process followed four steps: signing in, preparation, vaccine administration and post-inoculation observation for 15 minutes to watch for any possible negative reactions, which Plotkin said he saw none.
Receiving the shot itself was quick, and it just left Plotkin with a sore shoulder muscle for no more than 48 hours.
“I didn’t have any adverse effects from it,” Plotkin said on Dec. 21. “The injection site was sore for maybe a day and a half – about the same as when I had the flu shot earlier in the year.”
Once a bandage was stuck on his arm, the pharmacist who administered the shot gave him an immunization card that scheduled Plotkin for his second dose in three weeks.
Plotkin explained that places administering vaccines had been instructed by the CDC to save enough vaccines to be able to give people their second doses.
As he starts his biological journey toward an increased COVID-19 defense, Plotkin said he will continue to follow safety protocols into the future. According to a report by the FDA, the vaccine is 52% effective at protecting people 16 and over against COVID-19 after the first dose, and 95% effective seven days after the second dose.
“Frankly, I haven’t lessened my amount of precautions,” Plotkin said. “I’m still continuing to, for example, remain socially distant, wear a face mask, wash my hands. I’m still doing whatever I can to protect my family, my patients, my clients.”
To those who might be hesitant or afraid of getting the vaccine, he encourages them to do what he did: seek answers.
“I would say do the research and then make an informed decision,” Plotkin said. “For most people, that would mean call your doctor and discuss it if you have questions. ... I would certainly encourage folks who are seniors or with underlying conditions that would make them more immune-compromised to seek it out first. I would encourage front-line service folks, like your home care nurses and nursing aides who are going into all the homes of folks receiving therapy or private duty assistance, to strongly consider getting vaccinated.”