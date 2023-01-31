In his third visit to the Cleveland State University campus in one month, Rabbi Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights was arrested on the campus Jan. 25 for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him, causing the university to initiate a persona non grata hearing process.
A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 1, according to Dave Kielmeyer, associate vice president of marketing and communications at Cleveland State. He told the Cleveland Jewish News via email that if the persona non grata is granted, the campus police department will be able to remove Popivker from anywhere on the Cleveland State campus.
The persona non grata policy, Rule 3344-90-03 of the Ohio Laws and Administrative Rules, is the status assigned to a visitor after a hearing determining that the visitor has “exhibited behavior which is detrimental to the university community. Visitors who have been designated as persona non grata are not permitted to be present in any university locations,” according to the code language. To read the code, visit bit.ly/3kWUrFC.
Kielmeyer told the CJN that “the university takes all reports of harassment or intimidation seriously,” detailing Popivker’s most recent visits to the campus on Jan. 11, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 that resulted in his arrest. He said while the university has initiated the persona non grata hearing process, Popivker “was not banned from campus by the university” at the time of these incidents.
On Jan. 11, the CSU Police received a report that a banner belonging to the Palestinian Human Rights Organization was stolen from the student center, Kielmeyer said. Based on that investigation, the city prosecutor issued misdemeanor theft charges against Popivker, he said. That hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb 2.
On Jan. 18, Popivker visited the student center plaza, with CSU police telling him he was not allowed to be there due to the student’s temporary protection order. Popivker was asked to leave campus and he complied, Kielmeyer said.
On Jan. 25, Popivker was again seen in the student center plaza, which led to his arrest. Kielmeyer said the city of Cleveland prosecutor is evaluating “what charges may be filed against him for this incident.”
In a Facebook message to the CJN, Popivker’s wife, Sarah Popivker, claimed her husband was arrested and “imprisoned without charges,” where he was “deprived of kosher food and any ritual objects.”
Kielmeyer said the university couldn’t comment on Popivker’s time in custody.
“He would have been held at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in downtown Cleveland following his arrest,” he said.
Popivker told the CJN Jan. 30 he was held in custody for “about 30 hours,” and was released Jan. 26 – a day after his arrest. He confirmed he was not provided kosher food while in custody, asking his wife to reach out to Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Downtown Cleveland and Rabbi Moishe Mayir Vogel of the Aleph Institute to see if they could “get me something to eat,” Popivker said.
“They were assured I would be given something,” he said. “Kosher food never arrived. After 24 hours, I was provided a meal that may have included one kosher item that was not warmed up according to kosher law, making it non-kosher.”
Popivker said he visits the Cleveland State campus to raise awareness of “very antisemitic ideology” he claims is shared there.
“I visit Cleveland State University every Wednesday,” Popivker said. “I have friends there and people who support what I’m trying to do, which is to raise awareness not only for Jews and Israel, but what is going on at Cleveland State University. I believe that raising awareness about it allows it to be defused before things get worse.”
Popivker said he’s never met or interacted with the student who has a temporary protection order against him.
“Historically, restraining orders are used to keep people from expressing their First Amendment rights,” he said. “The student here, they have never been in contact with in me any way.”
This is a developing story.