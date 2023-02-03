Cleveland State University banned Rabbi Alexander Popivker from campus for at least two years, the university ruled Feb. 1 – a decision he plans to appeal.
CSU designated Popivker, a Cleveland Heights resident, with indefinite persona non grata status with an option to appeal, following a hearing. He was arrested on campus Jan. 25, his third visit there in a month, for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him.
In a previous visit, Popivker stole a banner belonging to the Palestinian Human Rights Organization in the student center, leading to the city prosecutor issuing misdemeanor theft charges, and on Jan. 18, Popivker affixed an Israeli flag to a university light pole.
In his written decision following the hearing, Matthew Kibbon, associate vice president of facilities services at CSU, designated the indefinite status after concluding the theft of the banner was “behavior detrimental to the university community under policy 3344-90-03.”
Visitors designated as persona non grata are not permitted to be present at any CSU location, the decision stated.
Popivker said he was disappointed in the university’s ruling to ban him from campus. He plans to appeal the decision and “continue raising awareness about antisemitism on CSU campus,” he wrote in a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News following the hearing decision.
“It was a private hearing that didn’t allow witnesses or statements that weren’t related to my ‘crimes’ of hanging an Israeli flag on a light pole and my taking down a banner that erases Israel,” Popivker said.
During the hearing, Popivker explained he took down the Israeli flag after being made aware of the policy, but argued that the Palestinian group’s stolen banner “should never have been allowed and my act of civil disobedience was meant to draw attention to the antisemitism propagated and tolerated at the CSU campus.”
The decision states that he can appeal by submitting a written request to the university’s CFO within 10 business days, but the grounds for appeal must be based on a procedural error resulting in material harm or prejudice, or the hearing outcome as grossly disproportionate to the nature of the behavior determined to be detrimental.
If his appeal is unsuccessful, after two years Popivker can request removal of the persona non grata status by submitting a written request to the CFO describing the reasons he requests to be allowed on campus.
Popivker previously told the CJN he’s never met or interacted with the student who has a temporary protection order against him.
This is a developing story.