Rabbi Alexander Popivker submitted an appeal to Cleveland State University over a Feb. 1 hearing decision to ban him from campus for at least two years for the theft of a banner belonging to the student group, Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights.
The Cleveland Heights resident has been visiting the campus weekly for two years with the intention “to raise awareness about the antisemitism propagated by several on-campus organizations and SPHR in particular,” he wrote in his appeal.
CSU designated Popivker of Cleveland Heights with indefinite persona non grata status following a hearing focused on his January visits to campus in which he stole the banner from the student center, leading to the city prosecutor issuing misdemeanor theft charges, and affixed an Israeli flag to a university light pole.
Popivker was arrested on campus Jan. 25, his third visit in a month, for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him, but previously told the CJN he’s never met or interacted with the student with the order.
In his appeal, he addressed the theft of the banner claiming it was a result of his advocacy and his ability to advocate on campus being taken away through the protection order, which he claims was imposed as retaliation for his advocacy.
“I hope these circumstances are taken into account as this was not a simple act of theft,” Popivker wrote. “To that effect I kindly ask for the PNG status to be reviewed and reversed. On my side, I offer to commit to stop visiting the campus of CSU indefinitely by my own free will. Additionally, I’d also like to offer to return the banner as a further proof that my intentions were never to steal it but to draw attention to its antisemitic content.”
The hearing decision stated that he could appeal by submitting a written request to the university’s CFO within 10 business days, but the grounds for appeal must be based on a procedural error resulting in material harm or prejudice, or the hearing outcome as grossly disproportionate to the nature of the behavior determined to be detrimental.
In his appeal, Popivker said he believes the PNG designation doesn’t reflect the complexity of the situation and his actions.
If his appeal is unsuccessful, after two years Popivker can request removal of the persona non grata status by submitting a written request to the CFO describing the reasons he requests to be allowed on campus.