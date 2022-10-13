As Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose from St. Louis prepares to take over as the CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center, he looks to re-instill a culture of “can-do” and bring people back to the center following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The search committee to identify a new CEO was created almost a year ago, and Rose will take the reins Jan. 16, 2023, as the Beachwood center begins to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
After 18 years as a senior rabbi at Congregation B’nai Amoona in Creve Coeur, Mo., in the Greater St. Louis area, Rose retired after Yom Kippur as he prepares to make the move to the Cleveland area with his family. He replaces Michael Hyman, who planned to retire in June after 19 years as president and CEO, but stayed on until Rick Zakalik came aboard as the interim CEO on Sept. 6.
“The excitement is palpable,” Rose, 55, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 6 from St. Louis. “I’m eager to start my work at The J on some level already, but I have some obligations and responsibilities that I need to finish here.”
Born in New York and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, Rose’s first rabbinate was at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus. He has been married to his wife, Paulie, for 27 years and they have four children together between the ages of 18 and 24, with the youngest daughter attending Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
It was while he was in town visiting the university that he said somebody first whispered in his ear about the CEO position. As he began to think it over, he thought it would be a good fit.
“I’m a student of Clayton Christensen, who came up with the term called ‘disruptive innovation,’” Rose said. “I thought this would be an amazing disruptive innovation for a rabbi who’s interested in management, business, Jewish education and Jewish identity building to come to a place where you could realize all of those dreams at one place and one time.”
Growing up going to his local JCC almost every day and yearning for the day he turned 18 to join the health club, Rose said “In many ways, this is a realization of a dream” that was always in the back of his head, but finally came to the forefront.
While there will be a lot to learn in transitioning from a senior rabbi role to that of a JCC CEO, Rose said he will be working with the interim CEO to begin that process. The board chair, past presidents and Hyman have also made themselves available to offer support, he said.
“There’s going to be a lot to learn and I’m so delighted I have some opportunity even now to start that learning process,” Rose said. “I’ll be coming to town from time to time, visiting and working with the interim CEO.”
Rose has experience from managing operations at B’nai Amoona – which he said in many ways is like a community center, serving 850 families on 33 acres that include ball fields, pavilions, nature trails, an early childhood center, camps, an art gallery and a Judaica shop.
“Like The J, it’s a place with a tremendous amount of activity going on a regular basis,” he said.
The JCC formed a search committee co-chaired by Jeanne Tobin and Keith Polster almost a year ago to steer through candidates from a variety of backgrounds, Neil Tramer, Mandel JCC board chair, told the CJN Oct. 6. He said Rose stood out for his enthusiasm and energy, as well as his vision for the center.
“He has wonderful vision, a tremendous messaging of inclusion in terms of further engagement of not only the Jewish but the non-Jewish community as well,” Tramer said. “He is creative, a wonderful listener, and we perceive his leadership to be exactly what The J needs at this moment.”
Rose’s experience leading operations at B’nai Amoona and enthusiasm over the JCC’s fitness programs bode well for his ability to lead the center.
“His current congregation has not only a preschool, but also a camp, which are two of our main sources of revenue, the third being fitness,” Tramer said. “So, we perceive that he brings a unique skill set, in that he’s well versed in two of our three core lines of business.”
Tramer said Rose will have the support of the Mandel JCC staff as he makes the transition and takes on this leadership position.
“We feel blessed that we found our way to Carnie Rose, who we consider to be just an outstanding candidate at the right time at the right place for our Mandel JCC,” Tramer said.