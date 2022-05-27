Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria takes on his new role as senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike after 21 years as assistant rabbi, where he has essentially grown up professionally amid a community that he said is like a family to him.
Rudin-Luria said he is excited about his new role just as he was when he started at the congregation because of B’nai Jeshurun’s values and the strength of the community, including congregants and staff.
Rudin-Luria, who was promoted to senior rabbi May 23 in a unanimous vote by the congregation’s board of trustees, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 25 that he decided to come to the congregation because “I believed in all of the values that it upheld, of community, of tradition, of innovation, of being there for each other, of a commitment to study, a commitment to growing together, and to have inspiring prayer services and to build a community based on chesed, on kindness.”
These values are still a hallmark of the congregation and one reason among many why he is excited to continue his tenure at B’nai Jeshurun, despite originally believing he would only stay for three to five years, he said.
“I was really enjoying my time working in the community,” Rudin-Luria said, recalling when he began to see a long-term future at the congregation. “I felt like I was growing. I felt like there was more to do. I felt ... that my job could expand. And the synagogue also felt that this was a place where they could see me continue to grow, and to continue my career path and growing my place in the congregation and in the community.”
That growth has included continuous learning that he said makes him a better rabbi and allows him to better serve the community. For example, Rudin-Luria said he studies Talmud each day, reads books and articles and listens to podcasts on various Jewish topics. He said he does so “just to better myself, my own understanding of not just Judaism in general, but understand what’s happening in the Jewish world.”
As well, he said he seeks out different training programs to enhance his learning and skill set, including becoming a certified mesader gittin, or officiant of Jewish divorce for the Conservative movement. Rudin-Luria said he is one of fewer than 30 people worldwide to have this certification. Such training allows him to officiate divorces locally as opposed to members of the Conservative community having to travel out of town to have this done.
For Rudin-Luria, one of the things he has valued most in his journey is the relationships he has built with congregants, including those he has known since they were children, taking them through different life cycle events – from bris and consecration to confirmation, bar and bat mitzvahs to weddings and beyond – he said.
“It’s a real blessing to be here for 21 years and to ascend this role because I’m ... part of families’ lives and ... families have grown with me and I’ve grown with them, and to be able to have that and also to be there for them,” he said.
Rudin-Luria said his success has also been due to the growth and abilities of lay leadership and staff, many of whom have been at B’nai Jeshurun for years. He cited Rebekah Dorman as a prominent example and someone who moved from committee chair to current president of the congregation.
Rudin-Luria said it is the strength of such leadership and of the congregation that has allowed B’nai Jeshurun to move forward after former senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ resignation following his arrest after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. Weiss resigned April 21, three days after his arrest.
Rudin-Luria, who had been serving as acting senior rabbi since that time, said the future looks bright for the congregation despite this incident due to its “incredible resilience and our community coming together, embracing the core values of who we are.”
He said the focus is on looking forward and building on the good work already done at the congregation by expanding current programming and establishing new programs. For instance, there is the Bridge program meant to connect with Jews in their 20s and 30s who are living in downtown Cleveland.
Rudin-Luria said he is also looking forward to launching a wellness center at B’nai Jeshurun.
“Judaism can provide so much wisdom around wellness and spirituality, mindfulness and healing,” he said.
The center would provide different support groups and parenting groups, as well as an art therapy program, yoga, meditation, cooking and nutrition programs.
Rudin-Luria said there is a need for such programming because “we’re living in a world where oftentimes, we feel out of control. ... Many people are dealing with, confronting many different challenges right now.”
Rudin-Luria said he is looking forward to new staff starting, including his replacement as assistant rabbi and Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum, who will be taking over in July for retiring Cantor Aaron Shifman. A new assistant rabbi should be in place by July 2023, Rudin-Luria said.
His formal installation as senior rabbi will take place in the fall.
He is married to Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood. They are parents of Jacob and Ari Rudin-Luria.