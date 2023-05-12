Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria was formally installed May 6 as the new senior rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Rudin-Luria, who joined the congregation in 2001, was named senior rabbi in April 2022.
Rabbi Matthew Berkowitz, director of Israel Programs for The Jewish Theological Seminary of America and co-founder of Kol Ha-Ot in Jerusalem, flew in from Jerusalem to speak at the installation. Rudin-Luria told congregants Berkowitz has served as a mentor and role model in his life.
“From when I began in rabbinical school in New York, I’ve always looked up to Rabbi Berkowitz,” Rudin-Luria said when introducing Berkowitz to congregants. “He was several years ahead of me in rabbinical school and he served as a mentor and someone that I wanted to model my life after, my rabbinate.”
Berkowitz started his speech by joking about another “main event” going on “across the pond” at the same time as Rudin-Luria’s installation.
“For the record, I want to say that any day, I would choose the coronation of Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria over the coronation of King Charles,” Berkowitz said.
Berkowitz then addressed Rudin-Luria’s colleagues and family members.
“What an honor and privilege it is to be here celebrating your son, your husband, your father, rabbi and my dear colleague, Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, as he is elevated to the position of senior rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun,” Berkowitz said. “I have been mystically and physically transported from one Jerusalem to another.”
Berkowitz told congregants they have a “magnificent shepherd.”
“After 22 years of devoted service to this congregation, this is an auspicious moment,” Berkowitz said. “I am certain that Rabbi Rudin-Luria will continue leading this community with the values reflected and nurtured by parshat emore and the counting of the omer; deep humanity, unbounded holiness and his signature humility. May we all merit to continue rejoicing in his leadership of B’nai Jeshurun and the Jewish world entire.”
In his address to the congregation, Rudin-Luria recalled a Confirmation retreat he helped facilitate during his first year as assistant rabbi. He said those participating navigated a challenge course that culminated with a 12-foot wall, which they all had to climb over with the support of each other.
“There was no rope, there was no ladder, there was no staircase, there was no elevator, it was just a wall,” Rudin-Luria recalled, adding that they had to figure out how they would all get across the wall. “After a few minutes of team discussion, I could see the teenagers had identified who were the planners, who were the leaders, who were the schleppers. They identified the strength of each member of their class and, pretty soon, they devised a system.”
The team eventually figured out their roles and how they could all contribute to overcoming the challenge, he explained. The wall became a “defining moment,” teaching those involved that no matter the challenge, they could all rise to the occasion because they were a team.
“I got to the top with the help of so many others and that’s our synagogue,” Rudin-Luria said. “That’s why we’re here, that’s who we are; our congregational family, the spiritual home that we are building together, where we lift each other up, we support each other, we inspire each other, we can see further, we can dream together.”
He is married to Erika Rudin-Luria, with whom he has two children, Jacob and Ari. Erika Rudin-Luria is president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Watch the service and installation of Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria.