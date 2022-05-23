B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike named Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria as its senior rabbi May 23 after a unanimous vote of the congregation’s board of trustees.
“We are so fortunate to have an individual of Rabbi Rudin-Luria’s intellect and character already established in our community and able to lead our congregation forward,” Rebekah Dorman, president of B’nai Jeshurun’s board of trustees, said in a news release. “Since joining our congregational family in 2001, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to and passion for creating meaningful Jewish experiences that energize and connect the B’nai Jeshurun community. Similarly, he has proven to be both a scholar and an innovative, dynamic teacher of all ages. We are confident Rabbi Rudin-Luria possesses the spiritual leadership and communal vision needed to build upon the proud history of B’nai Jeshurun.”
Dorman focused on Rudin-Luria’s commitment to education and community in the announcement.
“Rabbi Rudin-Luria is a continuous learner who is masterful at sparking curiosity in others through his thoughtful writing, sermons, personal conversations, and creative programming,” she said, citing his work with education and youth staff to enhance both teen and adult educational programming.
“Rabbi Rudin-Luria’s commitment to education is matched only by his commitment to building a caring community,” Dorman said. “Whether it’s creating a chesed committee to cook and deliver meals to congregants in need or finding ways for us to support an inner-city school and neighborhood center, Rabbi Rudin-Luria is always looking for ways to help and connect others.”
For his part, Rudin-Luria, called the opportunity to serve B’nai Jeshurun “an honor and a privilege.”
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our leadership, staff, and members to create meaningful experiences that deepen engagement in Jewish life and build community,” he said in the release.
Rudin-Luria graduated from the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in 2001 with rabbinic ordination and masters in Hebrew literature and University of Pennsylvania cum laude with a bachelor’s in Jewish studies in 1996.
He was serving as acting senior rabbi in the aftermath of former senior Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ April 21 resignation following his arrest after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. Weiss resigned April 21, three days after his arrest.