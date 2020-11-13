Rabbi Stacy L. Schlein will leave The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood in May 2021 after more than 13 years to serve as director of educational capacity building at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.
In an emailed letter to the TTTI community Nov. 13, Schlein, director of learning at the temple, explained her move to the JEC was a “natural progression” of the learning she started after completing her master’s in Jewish education from the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. She will assume her new position in the summer of 2021.
Schlein started at TTTI in the spring of 2007 as Shabbaton director, and since then she said she watched as her role changed and expanded, allowing her to work with the congregation’s members of all ages. In her letter, she emphasized the congregation’s work through social action, vision implementation, Temple Tomorrow, High Holidays, teen leadership, and lifecycle celebrations and losses as its director of learning – and most recently, also as associate rabbi – were an honor and a joy.
To TTTI Senior Rabbi Jonathan Cohen, Schlein’s parting is bittersweet.
“Rabbi Shlein has been a leading clergy member and leader of our temple community, and her departure will both be a happy moment for us in the knowledge that she is moving on to a unique opportunity for her, and a sad and difficult moment for the temple in the loss that we experience in the context of her departure,” Cohen said.
Cohen explained that Schlein’s impact can be found in the numerous programs she innovated at the temple — programs that include Hebrew education, Jewish learning, engagement, and Judaism, spirituality and meditation learning for teens.
“She will leave behind a rich legacy of leadership — in our educational programs, in our connections with families, with students and with members of the community at large,” Cohen said. “Her departure will also leave a significant gap in the range of voices that are now being heard from the pulpit and in other venues. Her contributions in this regard and her legacy are going to continue to be deeply, deeply felt.”
Cohen extended congratulations to Shlein for her new position, thanking her for her years of contributions to the temple, and that he and the temple look forward to her and family’s involvement with the temple community into the future.
Schlein said she looks forward to the completion of the temple’s Learning Center, as well as celebrating upcoming confirmations, graduations and consecrations.
She, her husband Jeremy, and their children Eliana, Aliza and Ben will continue to be active members of the temple’s community.
TTTI will start its process of finding Schlein’s replacement, with the establishment of a transition committee in the coming weeks and a transition plan towards the spring, “so that the transition is as comfortable and as clear as it needs to be to the entire temple community,” Cohen said. Schlein will assist in her replacement process.
This is a developing story and will be updated.