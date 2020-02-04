Waxman Chabad Center installed Rabbi Shmuli Friedman as spiritual and administrative leader Feb. 4 at the Beachwood synagogue at 2479 S. Green Road.
Friedman, 36, joins Rabbi Leibel Alevsky, who founded the organization in 1972, Rabbi Sholom Ber Chaikin, the Rav of the community, who handles spiritual and halachic matters pertaining to Jewish law, and Rabbi Moshe Gancz.
Gancz and his wife, Rivky, will continue leading the Fromovitz Chabad Center in newly acquired space at the former PNC building on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood, He will also continue teaching classes at Waxman Chabad Center.
The installation coincided with the 70th anniversary of the inauguration of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s leadership of the Lubavitcher movement, and the evening included tributes to the late leader.
Friedman's wife, Rivky, will operate as rebbetzin at Waxman Chabad Center. The Friedmans will continue directing the Jewish Learning Institute, Camp Gan Israel of Beachwood, and the Living Legacy Mizvah Workshops, which are housed in the former Cleveland Hebrew School building on Fairmount Boulevard in Beachwood.
She will bring women's learning and programming for both adults and children to the Waxman Chabad Center.
Alan Vilensky praised the work of the Friedmans at Beachwood Kehilla noting that the synagogue's membership expanded by nearly 25% during their tenure.
"When the Friedmans started with Beachwood Kehilla in 2013, Rivky’s main objective was to improve our child care and make it a strategic strength of the shul," Vilensky said. "Over the past seven years, Rivky has transformed child care into a program that incorporates prayer, learning and games that help build Jewish identity in a fun, creative and meaningful way. Rivky hired and developed a staff that relates well to our children and does so in a safe, comfortable environment. And the value of delicious snacks cannot be underestimated."
Rabbi Shmuli Friedman played an "integral role" in the davening and leyning ( reading Torah) at the shul, he said.
"Many Kehilla families also benefited from Rabbi Friedman’s inspiring classes," he said. "I’m sure you will appreciate as we did the sweetness of his voice, the sweetness of his soul and the sweetness with which he approaches everyone he meets.
"Rivky and Shmuli are both intelligent, organized and dedicated tireless leaders," he said. "We know the friedmans will help lead Chabad to grow and continue to inspire Jews."
Chaikin, who serves as Rav of Chabad of Cleveland, offered praise for Friedman's leadership.
"Rabbi Friedman is well known: good lectures, beloved by everyone, cares for everyone, has a lot of experience, adult, youth, boys and (has) a special voice to reach out to people, and everybody’s very happy that (he will) work here and inspire us," Chaikin told the Cleveland Jewish News.
In his main address, before about 200 people, he opened with a story of Rabbi Zvi Weinreb of Baltimore, who at a personal low contacted the Rebbe anonymously for a consultation over the phone. Schneerson conveyed the message that he should consult a rabbi named Weinreb.
"Rabbi Weinreb was stunned," Friedman said. "He was positive that he had not identified himself and this was decades before caller ID so there was no way they could have known. So he says into the phone, but I am Weinreb. The rebbe’s next response changed his life. The rebbe said sometimes a person needs to consult himself. Rabbi Weinreb hung up the phone and sat down for a one on one meeting with none other than himself."
Friedman spoke of Schneerson's one-year delay in accepting the mantle of leadership of the Lubavitcher movement.
"Someone once asked me, do you think that the rebbe was waiting to make sure that he had enough followers," Friedman recalled. "Not a chance. If anything the rebbe was waiting to make sure he had enough leaders. Creating followers was completely outside the rebbe’s vision. He had no desire for followers. His followers couldn’t keep up with him anyway. He wanted leaders, people who would change the world right along with him."
Friedman then placed a call to action.
He asked for those in the room to call to their strengths.
"Take leadership roles in the things that you’re good at," he said. "If you’ve been blessed with charisma, become a leader and partner with us in recruiting. If you’ve been blessed with empathy, become a leader and partner with us in volunteering. if you’ve been blessed with wealth, become a leader and partner with us in philanthropy. We are meant to be a light unto the nations, not only as a people, but as individuals as well. Shine your light because the needs it. The world is waiting for each one of us. What are we waiting for?"
During the installation, a video was shown about Schneerson.
“I believe that all community work begins with the people,” Friedman told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 4. “And so my interest is to get to know and build relationships with the people, to respond to each one as they need. So, any tweaking to the programming, any additional programming, it’s all going to follow the people.”
Friedman was born in St. Paul, Minn., the son Rabbi Manis and Chana Friedman. He was raised in a family steeped in Chabad tradition and spoke Yiddish at home. He said his father was rumored to have been born in a displaced persons camp. Friedman's bar mitzvah took place at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, Chabad International headquarters. His father officiated.
“It was a destination bar mitzvah,” said Friedman, who attended Lubavitch Cheder Day School in St. Paul. “I went to yeshiva everywhere, including (Argentina) Chicago and Israel. And I was ordained in Los Angeles, California at the West Coast Rabbinical Seminary.”
Rivky Friedman grew up in University Heights, the daughter of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky and Devorah Alevsky and granddaughter of Rabbi Zalman and Shula Kazen, who gave Cleveland its first Chabad presence.
After the Friedmans were married, they initially lived and worked in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“There was a need for a day camp," he said. The two first worked on creating the camp from Brooklyn and relocated to Cleveland in 2009. “We came here to do the day camp first and everything else followed.”
Friedman announced in a Jan. 19 email that the transition was imminent.
That email was personally addressed to the recipients and began with a quotation from the Talmud: "Our journey is long but the company is pleasant."
"As of Shabbos, the 6th of Shvat (Feb 1st), Rivky and I will begin the transition to the Waxman Chabad Center," he continued. "We are humbled and gratified by the role and the responsibility, and we are thrilled at the possibilities this new beginning holds. We look forward to working with each of you to create a fresh vibe and a joyous, energetic community.
"It's only because the table is set and ready that Rivky and I are able to take on this position," he continued. "Great credit is due to the rabbis, devoted volunteers and dedicated council members for lifting the Waxman Chabad Center to new heights over the past few years. The tireless effort, time and resources they poured into nurturing this beautiful community has inspired us to embark on this journey together with you. May Hashem bless them all with everything good."
The Friedmans have five children and live in Beachwood. Their children attend Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Torah Nursery in South Euclid.
Friedman said his favorite saying is from Schneerson.
“There are three loves,” he said, translating loosely from the Yiddish. “There’s love of G-d, love of Torah, and love of your fellow Jew. You cannot claim to love G-d and his Torah if you don’t love his people. You have to love all of them. They are all one.”