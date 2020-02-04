Waxman Chabad Center will install Rabbi Shmuli Friedman as spiritual and administrative leader at 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Beachwood synagogue at 2479 S. Green Road.
Friedman, 36, replaces Rabbi Moshe Gancz and his wife, Rivky, who will continue leadership of Fromovitz Learning Center in newly acquired space at the former PNC building on Chagrin Boulevard in Beachwood.
The installation coincides with 70th anniversary of the inauguration of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s leadership of the Lubavitcher movement, and the evening will also include tributes to the late leader.
Friedman's wife, Rivky, will operate as rebbetzin at Waxman Chabad Center. The Friedmans will continue directing the Jewish Learning Institute and Camp Gan Israel, which are currently housed in the former Cleveland Hebrew School building on Fairmount Boulevard in Beachwood.
Fromovitz Chabad Center provides weekly classes, services, holiday programs and children's programming and Jewish education on all levels.
“We are there for people at all life-cycle events, and to offer guidance and support whenever needed,” Moshe Gancz, said in an emailed statement. He is a certified mohel. “I officiate at brit milah, b’nai mitzvah and weddings," he stated, "We reach out to any Jew wherever he or she may be.”
“I believe that all community work begins with the people,” Friedman told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 4. “And so my interest is to get to know and build relationships with the people to respond to each one as they, as they need. So, … any tweaking to the programming, any additional programming, it’s all going to follow the people.”
Friedman was born in St. Paul, Minn., the son Rabbi Manis and Chana Friedman. He was raised in a family steeped in Chabad tradition and spoke Yiddish at home. He said his father was rumored to have been born in a displaced persons camp. Friedman's bar mitzvah took place at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, Chabad International headquarters. His father officiated.
“It was a destination bar mitzvah,” said Friedman, who attended Lubavitch Cheder Day School in St. Paul. “I went to yeshiva everywhere, including Chicago and Israel. And I was ordained in Los Angeles California at the West Coast Rabbinical Seminary.”
Rivky Friedman grew up in University Heights, the daughter of Rabbi Leibel Alevsky and Devorah Alevsky.
After the Friedmans were married, they initially lived and worked in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“There was the need for a day camp arose,” he said, adding that the two relocated to Cleveland in 2009. “And we came here to do the day camp first and everything else followed.”
In addition to his work at the Jewish Learning Institute and hers at Camp Gan Israel of Beachwood, both were employed by Beachwood Kehilla in Beachwood: he to run services and she to run Shabbat children’s programming.
Friedman announced in a Jan. 19 email that the transition was imminent.
That email was personally addressed to the recipients and began with a quotation from the Talmud: "Our journey is long but the company is pleasant."
"As of Shabbos, the 6th of Shvat (Feb 1st), Rivky and I will begin the transition to the Waxman Chabad Center," he continued. "We are humbled and gratified by the role and the responsibility, and we are thrilled at the possibilities this new beginning holds. We look forward to working with each of you to create a fresh vibe and a joyous, energetic community.
"It's only because the table is set and ready that Rivky and I are able to take on this position," he continuted. "Great credit is due to the rabbis, devoted volunteers and dedicated council members for lifting the Waxman Chabad Center to new heights over the past few years. The tireless effort, time and resources they poured into nurturing this beautiful community has inspired us to embark on this journey together with you. May Hashem bless them all with everything good."
The Friedmans have five children and live in Beachwood. Their children attend Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Torah Nursery in South Euclid.
Friedman said his favorite saying is from Schneerson.
“There are three loves,” he said, translating loosely from the Yiddish. “There’s love of G-d, there’s love of Torah, and there’s love of the Jewish people. You cannot claim to have some of them. You can only have all of them. You cannot claim to love of G-d but not his Torah or his people. You cannot claim to love G-d and his Torah if you don’t love his people. You have to love all of them. They are all one.”