Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
Rabbi Stephen Weiss, senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was arrested April 18 after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy.
According to the criminal complaint from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 60-year-old Pepper Pike resident traveled to a pre-arranged location in Newburgh Heights to allegedly engage in sexual activity with the purported child, after communicating on a social networking app. He was arrested on scene by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the vehicle he was driving was searched and law enforcement officers found a box of condoms and two bottles of lubricant.
Weiss was charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Court records show Weiss posted a $50,000 bond April 19. According to the court docket, as a condition of his jail release, he is required to wear a GPS standard monitoring device.
B’nai Jeshurun is holding a meeting the evening of April 19 to discuss the matter, sources told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Weiss’ attorney, Michael J. Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, did not return multiple calls seeking comment.
Weiss did not return a call seeking comment.
B’nai Jeshurun officials did not return calls seeking comment.
This is a developing story.