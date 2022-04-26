Rabbi Stephen Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was suspended April 25 by the Rabbinical Assembly, the harshest possible penalty short of expulsion, sources familiar with RA policies told the Cleveland Jewish News April 26.
Weiss is prohibited working or seeking employment in any capacity as a rabbi, the sources told the CJN.
According to the RA website, “Stephen Weiss has been suspended under Section V(2A) Sexual Misconduct pending the conclusion of a police investigation and the disposition of any potential charges. He is currently ineligible for placement, unable to serve in RA leadership positions or participate in conventions or conferences.”
The major difference between suspension and expulsion is that expulsion is permanent. Expulsion cannot take place until the legal charges are addressed and, if convicted, Weiss would be expelled from the RA, the sources said.
Weiss was arrested April 18 and charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Those counts together carry a maximum of 3½ years in prison, Lexi Giering, communications specialist for the prosecutor’s office, had told the CJN.
This is a developing story.