Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Stark High School in Beachwood has announced the resignation of Principal Rabbi Jeremy Bruce and the appointment of new Principal Rabbi David Teller. The transition will take place after the 2021-22 school year ends.
Bruce is exploring other opportunities, Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel wrote in a Feb. 17 email to the school community.
“We are certainly going to miss Rabbi Bruce’s passion, his commitment to Torah U’Maddah and his drive to improve our school in all ways,” Joel wrote. “His mark will be on our High School for years to come,.”
Rabbi Binyamin Blau, rosh hayeshiva at the school and colleague of Bruce, described him as a “wonderful educator.”
“Rabbi Bruce is a wonderful man,” Blau told the CJN. “I wish him a lot of success in his next adventure,.”
In searching for Bruce’s replacement, Joel said he sought a versatile candidate capable of providing stability and strong leadership. After consideration, he came to the decision that Teller is the ideal person for the position.
“Fortunately, we are blessed to have Rabbi David Teller on our staff and I am excited to announce that he will be our next Stark High School Principal,” Joel wrote, adding that Teller’s understanding of teens and his ability to connect to them, their parents and staff members make him the right person for the job.
“Rabbi Teller has the skills, middot and expertise to strengthen our high school and build success for our future,” Joel wrote.
Teller attended Yeshiva University in New York, where he completed his semicha and Master’s in Education degree. He then received his Master’s Degree in clinical mental health counseling at John Carroll University in University Heights and, most recently, obtained his Master’s in Independent School Leadership at the Klingenstein Center at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York.
Teller has served the Stark High School community as dean of students for the past three years and will continue in this role through the end of the school year. His contributions to the school include the high school academic coaching program and the Ambassadors program, among others.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next principal of Stark High School,” Teller said. “I am so excited to work together with such a dynamic, compassionate and reflective staff to continue to build on our school’s successes while looking at opportunities to develop our collective future.”
Also joining the school leadership team as the new dean of academic and student affairs will be Rachel Salamon, who has served the school community over the last few years as the science department chair and the co-director of the academic coaches initiative.
“I look forward to working with Dr. Salamon to continue to build a comprehensive vision for the high school and to ensure that every student is supported and challenged to develop and succeed,” Teller said.
Focus groups for interested students and parents will be set up between March and April to discuss the hopes and ideals for the school community going forward.