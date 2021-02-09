Rabbi Michael N. Ungar of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights was among 45 rabbis to recently receive an honorary doctorate from the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York at its Jan 31 convocation.
Ungar previously served as rabbi at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Columbus, Temple B’nai Abraham in Toledo, as well as synagogues in St. Louis and Montclair, N.J.
He is also the owner and operator of At Home Senior Fitness, LLC.
JTS Chancellor Shuly Rubin Schwartz conferred the degrees and delivered remarks on the occasion.
Rabbi Daniel S. Nevins, dean of the division of religious leadership and Pearl Resnick Dean of The Rabbinical School delivered a d’var Torah, and with Rabbi Julia Andelman, director of community engagement at JTS, presented the honorary degree candidates.
Rabbi Gordon Tucker, vice chancellor for religious life and engagement, offered a blessing to the honorees.
Alan Levine, chair of the board of trustees, welcomed the participants, and Rabbi Stewart Vogel, president of the Rabbinical Assembly, delivered greetings. Rabbis Gordon Bernat-Kunin, Howard Stecker and Valerie Stessin delivered remarks on behalf of the honorees.
The rabbis receiving this distinction included congregational rabbis, Jewish communal professionals, educators and chaplains.