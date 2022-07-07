B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike announced on July 7 the addition of Rabbi Michael Ungar to its clergy team through the summer of 2023.
Ungar, who is also the part-time rabbi of Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights, will serve as adjunct rabbi and lead services with Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum when senior Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria is out of town, according to an email sent to the congregation. He will also assist with pastoral duties from time to time when needed. Rosenbaum started this month following Cantor Aaron Shifman’s retirement.
The synagogue is embarking on a search for an assistant rabbi to join the clergy team. The search, co-chaired by Courtney Fishman and Scott Matasar, will occur over the next year, with the goal of a new rabbi by the end of Ungar’s commitment.
“While that search is in process, it is important that we add additional support to our clergy team to ensure that the needs of our congregation are met effectively,” synagogue board president Rebekah Dorman told the Cleveland Jewish News in an emailed statement. “To that end, I am very pleased that Rabbi Michael Ungar has agreed to serve in an adjunct role for the coming year.”
In an emailed statement to the CJN, Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria said, “We are grateful to have Rabbi Michael Ungar join our clergy team with Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum and Rabbi Josh Foster in an adjunct role providing additional support for Shabbat coverage and pastoral work as needed. Rabbi Ungar brings a wealth of experience to our congregation.”
A Beachwood resident and a member of B’nai Jeshurun with his wife, Michele, Ungar told the CJN that he and Beth El-The Heights Synagogue president, Joel Genuth, reached out to the congregation back in April to see if they could offer any assistance during B’nai Jeshurun’s transitional time.
“We both reached out to the leadership at B’nai Jeshurun that we felt terrible about everything that’s been happening and if we can help, to let us know,” he said. “I heard back from Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, who I have known for a very long time, and his wife, Erika, even longer, and we started discussing what could be done.”
Due to his membership and the fact his wife has been a member at B’nai Jeshurun for over 20 years, Ungar said he is happy to help out.
“The good news is my shul family at Beth El-The Heights have been so wonderfully supportive of this and are pleased I can help out another congregation,” he said.
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation is at 27501 Fairmount Blvd.