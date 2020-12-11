Rabbi Mike Uram, a former Clevelander, will become chief vision and education officer of Pardes North America.
Uram will guide Pardes’ increasing North American efforts and transform Jewish life throughout the continent by combining the abilities of alumni and the Jewish community, according to a news release. Using $3 million secured in the beginning of 2020 to solely be invested in North American programming, Uram will establish additional educational programming and engagement, ranging from methods for alumni to connect to professional development opportunities.
Uram most recently served as University of Pennsylvania Hillel’s executive director and campus rabbi for more than 16 years. He is a bestselling and award-winning author, as well as a speaker and consultant on the changing ways and innovation of the American Jewish community, modern engagement and how legacy organizations can best revamp to match today’s generations.
His experience extends into years spent with dozens of Jewish organizations, including Jewish Federations of North America, The Wexner Foundation, United Synagogue, The Rabbinical Assembly, Central Conference of American Rabbis, Hillel International and many local federations, synagogues and Jewish community centers. For three years, he took a role as lead faculty and Jewish coach for the Schusterman Fellowship, a leadership development program for promising talent in the Jewish professional sector. Uram is also working toward crafting a new educational guideline for Birthright Israel with a small group.
A Pardes alumnus, Uram has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and rabbinical studies from Washington University in St. Louis and his Rabbinic ordination from Jewish Theological Seminary.
He lives outside Philadelphia with his wife, Leora, and their three children.