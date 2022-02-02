Rabbi Dan Utley will fulfill a dream when he returns home to lead Camp Wise as director this summer.

Utley, a former Beachwood resident who is now an associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, was named Jan. 31 as director of the Mandel Jewish Community Center camp in Claridon Township.

“I’m very excited to work with the team at the JCC,” Utley told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 1 via Zoom from Dallas. “I was very impressed by the senior leadership, the camp committee, everybody that I met there at the JCC was outstanding. It’s been a dream of mine to work in the camping profession as a rabbi. I’m very excited to move back to Cleveland as well.”

After a three-month search, Utley, 39, was selected to replace Rachel Felber, who announced in October 2021 that she will step down in June after leading the camp since 2016.

“Growing up in Cleveland, many of my Jewish friends spent the summer at Camp Wise and told amazing stories about their time at camp,” Utley said.

As a child, Utley went to the Union for Reform Judaism Goldman Union Camp Institute in Zionsville, Ind. He said “there are many similarities camp communities, and Camp Wise has shown throughout its history the importance of strengthening the bonds of the Cleveland community.

“This role represents an awesome opportunity to shape the next generation of young people who are going to come back and invest in the Cleveland community and grow to become the next leaders of Jewish Cleveland,” Utley said. “That’s one of Camp Wise’s best attributes is that it strengthens Cleveland and it’s had an amazing run of lay and professional leaders over the years.”

Gilon Rubanenko, COO at the Mandel JCC, and Loren Chylla, chair of the Camp Wise committee, both praised Utley, who they said was one of the first candidates to apply for the role.

“We had a number of people apply that we spoke with and at the end of the day, he rose to the top of our choices,” Rubanenko told the CJN Jan. 31.

He said Utley went through an extensive interview process in which he met with over 30 individuals either in a group setting or individual setting, encompassing those from the professional side, camp historical side, volunteer lay leadership side and with camp families.

“We got a really broad perspective – not only are we looking at it from a JCC perspective, but everybody in the community,” Rubanenko said. “This is a community hire. While it’s the JCC’s hire for Camp Wise, we believe this is an important role in the community, and we really want to hear everybody’s feelings and thoughts.”

Chylla called the search process “impressive.”

“We touch so many families, so many organizations, so many groups that it was important that he had that exposure,” Chylla told the CJN Feb. 1. “And all the feedback from everybody that I exposed him to was very positive, very good.”

Chylla and Utley knew each other when Chylla was a congregant of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Utley was working there from 2006 to 2010.

“He was at my temple for a while and he took my children on retreats for Fairmount Temple to Camp Wise for Shabbatons, so that’s kind of how he remembered me and did reach out (about the opening),” Chylla said.

Utley said he connected with Chylla “because Loren and I had a relationship from when I was a song leader a Fairmount Temple years ago and his kids were in the youth services and religious school there.

“Just remembering those connections from different eras of the Cleveland Jewish community is really special,” Utley said. “To be able to be part of that and contribute to that is really an honor.”

He spoke glowingly of the close-knit Jewish community in Cleveland, which numbers about 80,800 primarily on the east side of Cleveland, according to the 2011 Jewish Federation of Cleveland Population Study. He said Dallas has a Jewish population of between 70,000 and 80,000, but it’s more spread out geographically because of the way the city has grown.

“But it’s been a wonderful place for us to raise our kids and to live here, and be part of the Temple Emanu-El community has been such a gift over the last six years,” Utley said.

Utley and his wife, Rachel, who is a Philadelphia native and a Jewish educator, and their three children, Eitan, 7, Judah, 4, and Benji, 1, will relocate to the Cleveland area in the spring.

Since accepting the position at Camp Wise, Utley said he has heard from friends from the East Coast to the West Coast.

“It speaks to the layers of relations of generations – the wide net that Camp Wise casts around our country,” he said. “I’ve heard from people literally on both coasts and all throughout the state of Ohio and region who are sending their kids to camp this summer and are very excited about this. I think it reminded me what I love most about Cleveland is all the different layers of relationships that exist there and how caring and connected the Cleveland Jewish community is.”

As associate rabbi at Temple Emanu-El, Utley is responsible for the growth and engagement of youth and teen communities, outreach to young adults in their 20s through 30s, and interfaith family inclusion. He has led initiatives to help the Jewish community affirm and embrace individuals identifying as LGBTQ+.

“Dan fits the bill from the standpoint of his community involvement in Dallas to the way he interacts with the youth of that community and the things that he does to create a feeling of belonging,” Chylla said. “Through my conversations with him, that really came out and everything he does is going to be a benefit to the entire camping community.”

Rubanenko said he sees the hiring as bringing endless possibilities for Camp Wise.

“(Utley) also came with a depth of experience, not only in the camping world, but also clearly as a rabbi who brings a depth of Jewish experience to camp,” he said. ”That will help us as we grow into the future because of the diversity of his experience and because of how he has engaged not only with his community down in Dallas ... but with every community that he’s been involved in and (with) his connections. He has deep connections here in Cleveland and we believe he will really help strengthen and grow our team here on the ground and move Camp Wise forward for the long term.”

Utley, who will begin transitioning into the director role in early spring and be fully on-boarded by the June start of camp, enjoys playing trombone, guitar and banjo, and will bring those talents to the Camp Wise community, according to the release.

He is a graduate of Beachwood High School in 2001 and The College of Wooster, where he earned dual bachelor’s degrees in music education – public school emphasis and physics. He was ordained in 2016 from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, where he also earned a master’s degree in Jewish education.

Utley celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. He was a camper and staff member at Goldman Union Camp Institute and was a member of the year-round staff at URJ Camp Newman in Santa Rosa, Calif., and on faculty at URJ Greene Family Camp in Texas, where he supported campers and mentored counselors for more than 15 summers.

Rubanenko said during the North America-wide search for a new director, they were “looking for a special candidate.”

Rubanenko and Chylla are confident they found that special candidate in Utley.

Publisher’s note: Loren Chylla is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.