B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its inaugural Soul Tide Shabbat Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 as Rabbi Josh Warshawsky inspired around 1,000 people in his first trip to Cleveland with melodies about the meaning and intention around traditional texts and Jewish prayer.
On his first day, Warshawsky met with students from the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, teaching about the meaning and intentionality behind some of the traditional Shabbat morning prayers while leading parts of the Shabbat morning service with his original music.
He joined Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum of B’nai Jeshurun for a musical Friday evening service and kumzitz as well as Havdalah concert which drew over 200 people.
Soul Tide Shabbat was designed to bring to the congregation “new Jewish music that moves us” like the constant movement of the tide as it rises and falls, according to a news release.