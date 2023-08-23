Rabbi Josh Weinberg, vice president of the Union for Reform Judaism for Israel and Reform Zionism and executive director of the Association of Reform Zionists of America, will discuss “Israel at 75: Living the Dream, Facing the Reality” on Aug. 30 in The Chapel at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
He will share an analysis of the current situation in Israel, including the judicial reforms in the Knesset and the ongoing protest movement.
“I really wanted our community to, first of all, understand what’s happening,” Rabbi Yael Dadoun of The Temple, who is facilitating the conversation, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “So many people have so many questions, and I really wanted someone who’s an expert in the field to help us think about it.”
Dadoun will sit down with Weinberg for an in-depth conversation discussing the implications of current events on Israeli democracy and what they mean for American Reform Jews and their responsibilities.
“The Jewish world is so interesting,” Dadoun said. “We have one Jewish state in the entire world, and in many ways, Jews around the world have a sense of both obligation and can set expectations of what they want that place to look like.”
A Q&A will follow the discussion as well as a dessert reception after the event for community members to speak with one another and Weinberg.
Dadoun said she hopes the conversation will evoke questions about politics and the current government not just in Israel, but everywhere, today and in the future.
“Israel was established in 1948, and the world looks very different today than it did in 1948,” Dadoun said. “Can we expect Israel to look the same? What changes do we need to make all over the world? In our own governments?”
The conversation will also serve as an opportunity to model difficult conversations as the world becomes so polarized, Dadoun said.
“I worry that if we don’t start diving into all of these difficult conversations in America, worldwide, everywhere, we’re not going to engage with each other, we’re going to stay misinformed and fearful of the other, and that’s not the best way to create peace,” Dadoun said.
With Rosh Hashanah just weeks away, Dadoun said the conversation is coming at a time of renewal in a season of forgiveness.
“In the month of Elul, it’s supposed to be a reflection period in preparation for the High Holidays, and what better way to reflect on our own personal lives than to think about the entire world and to ensure that justice is being served everywhere and to kind of be in community with the Jews of the world?” Dadoun said.
Dadoun said she is excited to have this conversation and hopes “it’s one step to bridging the gap of difference and helping us come together.”
The event is free, but registration is suggested.