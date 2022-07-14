Rabbi Stephen Weiss’ bond was amended July 14, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond, according to court records.
The bond was amended during a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas pretrial at the request of Weiss’ attorney, Michael Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland. The GPS supervision was to be removed once his passport is turned into the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts, according to court documents.
Weiss is charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools.
Weiss, who was senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was arrested April 18, suspended April 19 and resigned April 21 in light of his arrest and the related charges. B’nai Jeshurun completed its own investigation last month, finding no evidence Weiss engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.
According to court records, Goldberg argued since Weiss has no prior criminal history, has not violated conditions of the bond and as his “phone was seized and completely analyzed and where no evidence of any other illegal activity was located,” removing the GPS restriction would allow him to help care for his 90-year-old father.
Goldberg also wrote, “Prior to this incident, Mr. Weiss was the leader of a Cleveland area synagogue. As a result of this matter, Mr. Weiss has resigned his position to concentrate on dealing with the present matter and to maintaining his family through this difficult time. Being released from home arrest would allow him to do that without requiring 48 hours advanced notice to go anywhere. Mr. Weiss presents absolutely no risk of flight or a threat to the community.”
According to court documents, Michael C. O’Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecuting attorney and Fallon Radigan, assistant prosecuting attorney, argued Weiss would present a risk if his GPS monitoring were removed.
“This court should take into consideration the fact that defendant communicated with and attempted to engage in sexual activity with a child who he believed to be 15-years-old,” their argument read. “Defendant’s occupation as a rabbi allowed him to be around children throughout his career. Although he has resigned, the state believes that information is still relevant when considering removing the GPS monitoring. The state submits that amending defendant’s bond and terminating GPS supervision would present a risk to the community, specifically, innocent, vulnerable children. Accordingly, the state asks that this court deny defendant’s motion, and to make no changes to his bond conditions during the pendency of these proceedings.”
Another pretrial is set for July 28.