Rabbi Stephen Weiss pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to attempted, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and to possessing criminal tools, while a third charge was dismissed.
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas accepted Weiss’ plea during a pretrial hearing, according to the court docket. He will be classified as a tier II sex offender and will avoid a trial. The importuning charge against him was dismissed per an agreement with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
The former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, Weiss, 61, was arrested by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on April 18, 2022, after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. He was suspended from B’nai Jeshurun on April 19 and resigned April 21.
Weiss’ attorney, Michael Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, said his sentence will be determined at a hearing scheduled for noon Feb. 27.
“I think it was important that the rabbi stood up and took responsibility for what happened on that particular day, at that hour in that moment of his life, and then should be put in context when we get to sentencing,” Goldberg told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 26 after the hearing.
Weiss was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury June 16, and initially pleaded not guilty to the three charges at his arraignment July 1.
Weiss faces up to 2½ years in prison or probation, Goldberg said.
“It does not carry a presumption of prison,” Goldberg said of Weiss’ upcoming sentencing. “And it does not carry a presumption of probation. And at sentencing, we will have a lot of mitigation, material and explanation – material that (will put his pleading in) context. And you know, we are seeking probation, but it’s definitely not an agreement as to that.”
Goldberg had previously told the CJN that he hoped to resolve the case without going to trial.
Judge Emily Hagan presided over the court case.
A tier II sex offender status involves offenses against a minor, or an attempt or conspiracy to commit such an offense against a minor, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department website. That tier does not make the offender subject to mandatory community notification, according to the website. However, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s guidelines, as a tier II offender, Weiss will be required to register his home and work addresses, report changes in addresses and periodically verify addresses with the sheriff every 180 days for 25 years.
Weiss traveled to a prearranged location in Newburgh Heights April 18 to allegedly engage in sexual activity with the purported child, after communicating on a social networking app, according to the criminal complaint. He was arrested on scene by law enforcement.
Evidence from the state’s case was shared with the defense, according to the court records, which included a CD/DVD interview, telephone records, search warrant and inventory, statements, social media chat history on Grindr and Wickr Me, and witnesses the state planned to call.
Court records show Weiss posted a $50,000 bond April 19. His bond was amended July 14 as requested by his attorney, over the state’s objections, to end GPS monitoring previously required as a condition of his bond.
Weiss was a rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun since 2001. The Conservative synagogue completed its own investigation in June, finding no evidence he engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.
In response to the allegations against him, Weiss was suspended by the Rabbinical Assembly on April 25 – the harshest possible penalty short of expulsion from the international association of Conservative rabbis, the CJN previously reported. As a result, Weiss is prohibited from working or seeking employment in any capacity as a rabbi.
Born in Chicago, Weiss received his bachelor’s degree in Jewish and western civilization from the University of Judaism in Los Angeles and was ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York in 1990, according to his past profile on B’nai Jeshurun’s clergy webpage, which had been removed as of April 19.
The webpage also noted his “passion for working with Jewish youth,” and that he had been teaching youth for 25 years. He also advocated for a federal anti-human trafficking bill that became law in 2018, the CJN reported in March 2018.