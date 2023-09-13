Rabbi Stephen Weiss has completed his six-month sentence and was released from prison Aug. 28, his defense attorney Michael Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm confirmed.
Weiss, 62, was sentenced Feb. 27 after pleading guilty a month prior to two felony charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.
The former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike was arrested by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force April 18, 2022, after engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy, the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported.
Weiss began his sentence at the Lorain Correctional Institute in Grafton and served time at the Toledo Correctional Institution, according to the court docket. An April 3 motion for judicial release was denied April 17, according to the docket.
His sentence also called for him to register as a Tier II sex offender every 180 days for the next 25 years and be placed on probation for five years following his release.
During sentencing, Goldberg argued against jail time for Weiss, stating a brain injury Weiss suffered in 2018 and subsequent medication had impaired his judgment.
“I wish him the best,” Goldberg told the CJN after confirming Weiss’ release. “I hope he’s able to experience some renewal and move on with his life.”
Following his arrest, Weiss was suspended from B’nai Jeshurun, where he had served since 2001, and resigned two days later. The synagogue completed its own investigation in June 2022, finding no evidence he engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation, the CJN previously reported.
At the time, he was also suspended by the Rabbinical Assembly, the international association of Conservative rabbis. Following his conviction, the assembly moved forward with the formal process to expel him, the CJN previously reported.
According to a spokesperson for the RA, Weiss was expelled under Section V(2A) Sexual Misconduct and is no longer a member of the RA as of March 22. As a result, Weiss is prohibited from working or seeking employment in any capacity as a rabbi.