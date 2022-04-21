Rabbi Stephen Weiss, the former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, resigned effective immediately, according to an April 21 statement from his attorney to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Weiss’ attorney, Michael Goldberg, said, “Rabbi Weiss has submitted his resignation. Regardless of the evidence or whether Rabbi Weiss is guilty of anything, his remaining in his position would cause further disruption and pain to his community. He will now turn his attention to his legal situation. We look forward to receiving the evidence and moving forward appropriately.”
Weiss was suspended by the synagogue April 19.
Weiss, 60, who had been a rabbi at the synagogue since 2001, was arrested April 18 and charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the prosecutor’s office. According to the criminal complaint against Weiss, he traveled to a prearranged location in Newburgh Heights to allegedly engage in sexual activity with the purported child, after communicating on a social networking app. He was arrested on scene by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Those counts together carry a maximum of 3½ years in prison, Lexi Giering, communications specialist for the prosecutor’s office, had told the CJN. She said the prosecutor’s office will “present to the grand jury” these charges and if the grand jury indicts Weiss, then the case will go to arraignment. The timing of the next steps is not yet clear, she said.
This is a developing story.