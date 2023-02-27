Rabbi Stephen Weiss was sentenced to six months in prison Feb. 27 for attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools.
Weiss, 61, was arrested by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force April 18, 2022, after engaging in explicit online conversations with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy. The former senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, he pleaded guilty to the two felony charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in January. He will be classified as a Tier II sex offender and will serve six months concurrent in prison for each charge.
During Weiss’ statement to the court before sentencing, he spoke of his guilt and regret for his actions, telling Judge Emily Hagan of his “deep remorse” for actions which “goes against all I stand for.” He said his actions “betrayed his values, family and community” and caused “great hurt and pain,” and that he could not understand why he did what he did.
“I’ve spent my life protecting children, and this is incomprehensible to me,” Weiss said, adding that he “prays for forgiveness” for what he had done.
While alluding to a brain injury in 2018 that he and his defense attorney, Michael Goldberg, said impaired his judgment and pledging to continue seeing a therapist, Weiss did not dispute the charges nor his impending sentence.
“I take full responsibility for my actions and accept any punishment I will face,” he said right before Hagan read his sentence, which will begin at the Lorain Correctional Institute in Grafton. He will also need to register as a sex offender every 180 days for the next 25 years, and will be on probation for five years after he leaves prison.
After the sentencing, Goldberg told the Cleveland Jewish News that he and Weiss were “very disappointed” by the sentence, arguing they had strong evidence of mitigating medical factors. That, along with Weiss’ admission of guilt and efforts to address his problems, along with his service to the community, should have kept him out of jail, Goldberg said.
Goldberg said Weiss has already lost everything and “I don’t know what more (prison) could accomplish.”
However, Goldberg said Weiss may not have to serve the full six months as, under Ohio law, he can petition the judge for judicial release. Under judicial release, Hagan would have the discretion to release Weiss from prison early.
The prison sentence came despite arguments by character witnesses and his defense attorney that Weiss receive leniency based upon his three decades of work in the community as a rabbi and arguments about mitigating factors stemming from a brain injury and medications he took as a result.
However, the prosecution argued that each argument lacked merit, citing various facts to make their argument, including that this was not the first time Weiss had contacted an undercover police officer posing as a young boy.
David Frattare, commander of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office Ohio internet crimes against children task force, said at the sentencing Weiss previously sent sexually explicit messages to a supposed underage boy online before in September 2020, who was an undercover officer that he never met up with, showing this was no aberration. Instead, he said the 2022 incident showed an escalation from online outreach and communication to trying to meet and potentially engage in an illegal act with a minor.
Frattare said other facts of the case showed that Weiss acted in a deliberate, premediated manner. For example, Weiss sat for hours outside of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo waiting for the alleged child. And, he said, after the officer who was acting as the child made many excuses to put off the meeting, Weiss stayed and waited for the child’s parents to allegedly leave before trying to meet. He also said Weiss showed his intent by urging the child to use encrypted communication software and pictures that were timed to delete as a sign that he knew what was doing and meant to do it.
Goldberg said during the hearing that 42% of individuals facing the charges Weiss faced avoided prison and he believed a number of factors should allow his client to avoid prison.
He made the case Weiss had showed remorse for his actions, had taken responsibility and immediately took steps to address mental issues through therapy. He argued these steps showed that Weiss was no threat to be a repeat offender and should receive GPS monitoring, sex offender registration and other methods.
“He’s a completely changed individual,” Goldberg said.
Goldberg also argued while brain injury may not have been the main reason for Weiss’ actions, it was a relevant factor as his judgment was impaired and the medicines he took as a result lessened his impulse control.
As well, Goldberg cited Weiss’ three decades as a rabbi to make the case that this incident was an aberration. Beyond his work as a rabbi, Goldberg cited the support Weiss received from his family and the community as other mitigating factors.
A rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun since 2001, Weiss was suspended from the synagogue April 19, 2022, and resigned two days later. B’nai Jeshurun completed its own investigation in June 2022, finding no evidence he engaged in illegal, illicit activity within its congregation.
To that end, two character witnesses spoke on Weiss’ behalf, his daughter, Rivka Weiss, and a colleague, Rabbi William Lebeau of New York City.
Rivka Weiss said that her father’s actions in April 2022 were not who he really is as a person, as a father nor do they reflect the way he raised his children.
Lebeau spoke of his decades of friendship with Weiss and how he had proven himself to be “kind, caring” and someone who “counseled many over 30 years,” adding that there were never any grievances against Weiss in all his years on the pulpit.
As with Weiss’ daughter, Lebeau argued that Weiss’ efforts to solicit an underage boy were not a reflection of who he really is.
“There’s nothing that would have predicted his aberrant behavior,” he said. “He has deep remorse and has urgently sought professional support.”
WKYC video from Weiss' sentencing
