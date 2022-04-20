Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
Rabbi Stephen Weiss, senior rabbi at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, was suspended April 19 by the synagogue effective immediately, following his arrest by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Weiss was arrested April 18 after allegedly engaging in explicit online conversations and attempting to meet with an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old boy.
After an hourlong meeting on the matter, the synagogue announced Weiss’ suspension in an email to congregants signed by president Rebekah Dorman and Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria, who has assumed the responsibilities of senior rabbi immediately.
“We write to you in shock regarding the news of Rabbi Weiss’ arrest yesterday. Synagogue leadership first became aware of the situation at 3 p.m. April 19. The officers and executive committee met tonight and have suspended Rabbi Weiss from his position as senior rabbi effective immediately. He has been ordered to cease engaging in all congregational duties and has been barred from the premises.”
A Pepper Pike resident, Weiss, 60, had been a rabbi at the synagogue since 2001, the same year Rudin-Luria joined the congregation as a rabbi. Rudin-Luria’s wife, Erika, is president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Rudin-Luria “along with Cantor (Aaron) Shifman and Rabbi (Josh) Foster, are continuing to work together in support of our congregation and to provide the religious and educational experiences that we value so highly,” the statement said.
The synagogue will provide congregants with confidential counseling in-person and via Zoom through Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland and Bellefaire JCB, and more information about how to access those services will be provided April 20, the statement said.
According to the criminal complaint from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Weiss traveled to a prearranged location in Newburgh Heights to allegedly engage in sexual activity with the purported child, after communicating on a social networking app. He was arrested on scene by law enforcement officers with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the vehicle he was driving was searched and law enforcement officers found a box of condoms and two bottles of lubricant.
Weiss was charged with one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Court records show Weiss posted a $50,000 bond April 19. According to the court docket, as a condition of his jail release, he is required to wear a GPS standard monitoring device.
“We are unaware of any other alleged criminal incidents involving Rabbi Weiss,” the statement read. “If you have knowledge of any, please contact the Pepper Pike Police Department directly to make a report.
“Our synagogue has been strong and vibrant for 156 years and faced many challenges along the way. We will continue on in that tradition as a synagogue family that supports and cares for each other in challenging times.”
Weiss’ attorney, Michael J. Goldberg of The Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, did not return multiple calls seeking comment.
Weiss did not return a call seeking comment.
This is a developing story.