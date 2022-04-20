B'nai Jeshurun Congregation's message to congregants

April 19, 2022

Dear B’nai Jeshurun Family:

We write to you in shock regarding the news of Rabbi Weiss’ arrest yesterday. Synagogue leadership first became aware of the situation today (Tuesday) at 3 pm. The Officers and Executive Committee met tonight and have suspended Rabbi Weiss from his position as Senior Rabbi effective immediately.

He has been ordered to cease engaging in all congregational duties and has been barred from the premises.

Rabbi Rudin-Luria has assumed the responsibilities of Senior Rabbi immediately. He, along with Cantor Shifman and Rabbi Foster, are continuing to work together in support of our congregation and to provide the religious and educational experiences that we value so highly.

We are unaware of any other alleged criminal incidents involving Rabbi Weiss. If you have knowledge of any, please contact the Pepper Pike Police Department directly to make a report.

Our synagogue has been strong and vibrant for 156 years and faced many challenges along the way. We will continue on in that tradition as a synagogue family that supports and cares for each other in challenging times. We are arranging for JFSA and Bellefaire to provide confidential counseling in-person and on Zoom and will provide information tomorrow about how to access those services.

We will keep you updated with any pertinent developments. We are grateful for your understanding, patience, and your collective support of our congregation, and of one another, during this time.

Sincerely,

Rebekah Dorman, President

Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria