Yisroel Grumer, the longtime rabbi of Congregation Shomre Shabbos in Cleveland Heights and head of the Beth Din of Cleveland for more than 35 years, died May 2. He was 91.
The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. May 3 and can be watched on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5634998695
“Rabbi Grumer was a remarkable Torah scholar who selflessly devoted his life to Torah scholarship while presiding over the Bet Din with impeccable integrity,” Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director of The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“He was humble, selfless, approachable, and meant so much to so many people over the years. The Hebrew Academy of Cleveland celebrations and dinners were graced with Rabbi Grumer’s presence, and he often spoke highly of the school’s national reputation. His smile, in particular, and his loss, in general, as a shining star in Cleveland’s Jewish community will be felt by all those lives he’s touched.”
The Orthodox Rabbinical Council of Cleveland appointed Grumer to the position of rosh beth din, head of its rabbinical court, in 1984. The beth din renders decisions in matters of halachic concern which may be brought before it. Under U.S. law, a beth din is an arbitration court, so all parties involved in a dispute must agree to the meeting.
Grumer became rabbi of Shomre Shabbos in Cleveland Heights in 1981.
Rabbi Raphael Davidovich of Heights Jewish Center Synagogue in University Heights, told the CJN, “He was like the chief judge of the rabbinical court of Cleveland for decades. He was a brilliant man. He was a student of Rabbi Yaakov Kamenetsky.”
Davidovich said one of Grumer’s best qualities was his extreme modesty.
“He was fully knowledgeable of 2,000 years of rabbinical literature and scholarship, but in his manners, he would never show that off unless it was needed,” he said.
Davidovich recalled Grumer’s graciousness when he moved the Cleveland in 2006.
“He welcomed me into his home, and he had been very close with Rabbi (Daniel) Schur, my predecessor at Heights Jewish Center and agreed to speak for rabbi Schur’s first yahrzeit,” Davidovich said.
He was ordained at Yeshiva Torah Vadaath in Brooklyn, N.Y., and held positions in Detroit and Pittsburgh before coming to Cleveland.
A Cleveland Heights resident, he is survived by his wife, Rebbetzin Rochel.
This is a developing story.