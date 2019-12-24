Menorah Park is grieving over the loss of its kashrut coordinator, Rabbi Yosef Bialo, who died Dec. 24.
Bialo, 34, worked at Menorah Park in Beachwood for six years as mashgiach and developing policies and procedures for all four of the Orthodox Jewish nursing home’s kitchens. He had previously done kosher supervision for other agencies.
“The entire Menorah Park family is in shock over this terrible loss,” said Rabbi Howard Kutner, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park. “It’s a big tragedy for the community and for Menorah Park in particular, and for the family of course. Rabbi Bialo was really a great dedicated worker, our kashrut coordinator and our head mashgiach.
“In addition to his expertise professionally, he was also a very good friend, not only to Rabbi Kirsch and myself, the other two members of the spiritual living committee, but to so many people throughout the Menorah Park campus,” Kutner said. “We’ve all been receiving many condolences, phone calls, text messages, and people we meet in the hallway expressing their condolences over this great tragedy.”
Bialo had taken part in a Torah dedication Nov. 24 for Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood, where he was an active worshiper.
Bialo was raised in Beachwood, graduated from Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and received ordination at a yeshiva in California.
Rabbi Joseph Kirsch, associate director of spiritual living at Menorah Park, said he maintained friendly relationships with staff.
“The mashgiach is really at some level, of course he’s working with everyone together, but his job so to speak is to be a police officer ‘cause he’s.working with people that are not familiar with kosher,” Kirsch said.
“They have to remember not to mix milk and meat,” Kirsch continued. “So he has to keep the law rigidly. And yet the people all loved him even though he had to be firm at times. I don’t want people to think he was like a pushover. He was no pushover. He was a firm guy. He was very strong. That’s the overwhelming beauty here to be so strong and uncompromising in your kashrut standards and yet to maintain a loving warm friendly relationship with everyone that dual dynamic is just something that he captured so beautifully and that we’re missing and grieving altogether so much right now.”
Kirsch also remembered Bialo won a pie-eating contest at Menorah Park.
“And like for the next couple of months, residents kept kibbitzing him about it, you know, joking with him about it,” he said.
Kirsch had Bialo as a first-grade student at Hebrew Academy. He said both as a boy and as an adult Bialo smiled easily.
“He was just a privilege to teach,” Kirsch said. “He was obedient and soft and gentle and caring. He was just a wonderful, wonderful student. It inspired, I’m sure, all the teachers."
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled a cause of death.
Beachwood police officers responded to a residence on Timberlane Drive for a report of a domestic situation, according to a Dec. 24 police report.