Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will host Rabbi Zvi Leshem June 26. He will give the drasha during morning services. Rabbi Leshem was born in Cleveland and lives in Israel. He is considered an expert in the writings of Piaseczner Rebbe, according to a news release. He is director of the Gershom Scholem Collection at the National Library of Israel and is the author of “Redemptions: Contemporary Chassidic Essays on the Parsha and the Festivals.”
The event is free and open to the community.
Oheb Zedek is at 23749 Cedar Road in Lyndhust.