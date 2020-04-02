As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic cuts out communal gatherings, some rabbis are taking advantage of video conferencing to hold online seders for the first time.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike will conduct both first- and second- night seders for members on April 8 and April 9.
Rabbi Rick Kellner of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington will hold a second night seder with an option to order dinner from Simply Special Catering on April 9.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim and Cantor Laurel Barr of Celebrating Jewish Life, a holiday subscription series in Greater Cleveland, will hold a virtual seder on April 9 on Zoom.
Skoff said his seder will be built on his experience in the past few weeks of running daily video minyanim and Shabbat services on Zoom from his home.
“Being together online is the only way people can be together,” Skoff said. “Anything that’s done virtual that is successful is kind of built on relationships that were made in person.”
Thus, Skoff expects he will run the seder similarly as he would in person.
“It’s going to work just like our services work,” he said. “We have participation. We have different people taking different parts – everything you would do at a seder.”
However, he explained one facet that may not present an issue in the synagogue, but will remotely – the haggadot, and the many editions people may have at home.
“We’re going to use technology so they can basically share in the format together,” he said.
Kellner said he chose a text that has online capabilities, the haggadah “Sharing the Journey,” published by the Central Conference of American Rabbis Press, which he has used before.
“Passover is, of course, such a physical holiday when you have the taste of the charoset, and the maror and the matzah,” he said. “In an ideal world, we’ll be able to have those things and we’ll be able to taste the experience of our ancestors’ journey as well. And I think that’s what makes Passover … one of the most memorable holidays.”
Kellner noted people are limited in their supermarket searches and the congregation has been ordering Passover food online. He said he has already planned his afikomen search – a breakout video chat “room” that will entail a Passover trivia game to “find” the afikomen.
“One of the things that I love about Passover is having small opportunities to do conversations with other people,” he said. “And Zoom actually allows you to do what are called breakout rooms, discussions.”
As he plans the seder, Kellner has been struck by a particular moment toward the end of the historical seder.
“The thing that kind of strikes me right now is kind of that Elijah moment – the opening of that door for Elijah,” he said, noting that Elijah “brings us a blessing of hope for the future.”
He contemplated the relevance of that message.
“We’re also thinking about that moment in the future when we’re going to be living at peace once again, and hopefully with reduced fears of the virus and a return to the normal life we once had.”
Haim and Barr wanted to host a seder because Celebrating Jewish Life was created in the first place for community.
“The virtual seder idea gives people a sense of community,” Haim said. “Celebrating Jewish Life is an adult community and a lot of people’s families are in other cities. To make a seder by yourself can feel awkward, burdensome and lonely. So, this way, we sustained the concept and we’re working hard to create - a sense of community.”
The seder will be led by Haim and Barr, calling in from their own homes. Participants will conference in at 6:15 p.m.
“Our hope is for different people in the community to be readers for the seder and mute and unmute themselves accordingly,” Haim said. “It’ll kind of be like ‘Hollywood Squares,’ everyone seeing each other and engaged in a larger community. I think it’ll feel like the idea of being alone together.”
Additionally, Celebrating Jewish Life is also offering a seder meal pick-up service, right from Haim’s driveway. She plans to have her family place the meals, catered by Around Downtown Catering and Bruce Sternberg, into participant’s cars while wearing gloves and masks.
But what Haim is most excited for is the sense of sharing and community.
“You can’t invite everyone in your life to your home for a seder, but in this way, we’ll all be sharing together,” she said. “I’m excited because it will feel like everyone is gathered around my dining room table together. I think there will be a lot of laughs.”
Further details will be given at RSVP, including the address for pickup and the Zoom. RSVPs can be made at celebratingjewishlife.com/passover.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.