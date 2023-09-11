To celebrate the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition took a mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Rabbi Scott Roland of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood and Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim, member on the executive committee for the coalition, were among the dozen people on the mission.
Roland and Haim have been involved with the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition since its creation.
“(The coalition) exists because the idea that rabbis are Zionists, lovers of the Jewish state and lovers of the Jewish people, is not a given anymore in our day and age,” Roland told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And it is a group that feels that the relationship between United States Jewry and our brothers and sisters living in Israel is important, that we are inseparable, that our futures are bound up with one another. And that American Jews should care about our Jewish brothers and sisters living in Israel and should care about the welfare of the Jewish state.”
The coalition was founded by Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, who who invited Haim to be on the executive committee f due to her involvement with American Israel Public Affair Committee, she said. AIPAC is an organization that has strengthened the American Israel relationship and is a bipartisan American organization that advocated for a strong U.S., Israel relationship, she said. AIPAC’s executive director is Howard Kohr, a former Cleveland Heights resident.
“(Weinblatt) knows I’m a strong advocate for Israel,” she said.
The mission of the coalition is to “promote unity, understanding and cooperation among the Jewish communities of Israel and the Diaspora,” according to the coalition.
The Abraham Accords was the first of its kind in the Middle East in 25 years, Roland said.
The Abraham Accords was signed on Sept. 15, 2020, by United Arab Emirates, Israel, Bahrin and the United States. Since then, Morocco and Sudan have signed.
The accords are a series of agreements to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states.
“We, the undersigned, recognize the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom,” the declaration stated.
Roland said that American Jews did not pay enough attention to the signing of the Abraham Accords for two reasons.
“One is that they happened during the COVID years,” Roland said. “During the COVID years, everything in the world got a little turned upside down. But I think more importantly is that the majority of the American Jewish community didn’t celebrate this peace agreement, to the extent that it should have been celebrated, because of the fact that they were signed by (then President Donald Trump.)”
The Abraham Accords are an opportunity for a Jewish footprint to re-emerge in Arab countries, Haim said. The countries involved support each other in many different aspects.
“The Abraham accords are allowing Israel’s technology and their support of arts and medicine, to invigorate the region and to bring nations closer together. This idea is not just about ending a conflict and working towards peace and security, but also in the sense of sharing their innovations,” Haim said.
Roland also mentioned how the countries have benefited from this agreement.
“The United Arab Emirates is by no means a perfect place,” Roland said. “Is it still an authoritarian country, but they have benefited from this agreement. And Israel has benefited from this agreement in cybersecurity, in trade, in business and in tourism.”
While on the trip, Roland said that they felt comfortable and welcomed walking around in a group of rabbis wearing kippot and being “noticeable Jewish” and hearing Hebrew spoke in the malls and kosher restaurants. This was in an Arab country, where many Jews would think they should “be afraid to go and visit and be outwardly Jewish,” he said.
This was Haim’s second trip to the UAE. Her first trip was an unofficial one with her daughter to honor the peace agreement. This most recent one was to speak with leaders and to better understand the impact the Abraham Accords has on the community, she said.
“What was amazing is how deeply ingrained the efforts are in the UAE to welcome Israelis and to strengthen their partnerships w Israeli companies and Israel as a country,” Haim said.
On the trip, Haim got to see what it was like for a more “nascent Jewish community” to be developing and building.
“It was also interesting to see how the Jewish community is developing in the UAE, meaning there was not an official recognition of Judaism as a religion there until the more recent accords,” Haim said.
Roland said one of the most meaningful moments of the trip in Bahrain was attending a synagogue that was destroyed with the founding of Israel when most of its Jews left.
Bahrain is less wealthy and has a little bit more work to do in the relationship but is still learning and benefiting and growing as part of it, he said.
“Bahrain is different from the United Arab Emirates in that it had a Jewish community before most Jews were expelled from the region with the founding of Israel,” Roland said.
In Israel, the coalition had a different mission, Roland said.
“We still wanted to celebrate the Abraham Accords, but we also wanted to send the message that it’s really difficult to build understanding and relationships if you’re not willing to sit at the same table with people with whom you disagree,” Roland said.
The coalition met with ministers in the current government and with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Roland is bringing back the message about sitting down with people whom you disagree with to listen and be heard to his community in Beachwood, he said.
Publishers Note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.