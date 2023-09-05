University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital has been ranked among the top 50 Best Children’s Hospitals for 2023-24 by the U.S. News & World Report, according to a news release. The hospital ranks in the top 50 in all 10 pediatric specialties in the report.
“We are proud to be recognized again by U.S. News & World Report as a top children’s hospital in the nation,” Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation, said in the release. “These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses and other clinical and support caregivers who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day.”
The hospital ranked ninth in diabetes & endocrinology, 10th in neonatology, twelfth in orthopedics, 13th in pulmonology and lung surgery, 27th in cardiology and heart surgery, 28th in urology, 29th in cancer, 30th in nephrology, f41st in neurology and neurosurgery and 42nd in gastroenterology and GI surgery. It also ranked third in Ohio and in the Midwest.
To see the complete rankings, visit bit.ly/44ArSiO.