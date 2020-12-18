Right as the season of giving starts to heat up, the Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation held its 18th annual Rainbow Radiothon Dec. 4. The event, which aimed to raise money for patients and families at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, includes stories from former and current patients about their experiences with the hospital.
For mothers like Jori Mintz of Solon, this event takes on a more personal tone.
“So, the whole point in families sharing their stories is obviously to raise dollars for the children’s hospital,” said Mintz, 37. “And I think I do that to share the above-and-beyond things that happened while we were in the hospital to really make it clear how special of a place this is.”
When Mintz gave birth to her firstborn daughter, Rosabelle, in 2014, they both experienced severe complications. Mintz suffered from a postpartum hemorrhage that required blood transfusions and surgery, while her daughter suffered from sepsis caused by an infection.
For the first four days of her daughter’s life, they were both separated from each other while nurses tended to their conditions. During this uncertain time, Mintz said that the staff at University Hospital made them feel as comfortable as possible.
“While their job was to take care of my daughter, they also very much took care of me and my entire family,” said Mintz, who participated in the “March for Moms” in Washington, D.C., in 2018 as an advocate for maternal health. “And it felt more like they were a part of our family rather than people who were there to deal with an illness.”
One of those ways the staff made Mintz and her family feel as comfortable as possible was when they took Jori and her daughter on a “field trip” of sorts so they could see each other for a few minutes. A nurse that was taking care of Mintz’s daughter received permission to bring her to Mintz’s room on her side of the hospital so they could both spend a short amount of time with each other.
“I could tell you stories for days about the amazing, passionate, overly generous care that both me and my daughter received while we were there,” said Mintz, who has worked at University Hospitals for about seven years and is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “There were probably like 20 people who took care of me who I could name that just did everything to treat me not just like a patient or a number, but really made me feel like I was going to be OK.”
After eight days, Mintz and her daughter were finally discharged from the hospital. Since then, Kate has told her story numerous times for the Rainbow Radiothon in hopes that she can spread the word on how great the care at University Hospital is, and to help raise money for the UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Rainbow Foundation has donated more than $128 Million to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital since 1999, and the 2020 Rainbow Radiothon has raised $201,475.