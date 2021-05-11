Pro-Israel rallies will be held across the country May 12, including one at 5 p.m. in Beachwood to stand up against terror and to stand with Israel in the wake of a terror campaign unleashed this week by Hamas against Israeli civilians.
The one-hour program being coordinated by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in partnership with the Israeli-American Council will begin at the entrance to the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage at 2929 Richmond Road. Attendees should use the Shaker Road entrance.
For those unable to walk, limited parking will be available at the Federation. Attendees will walk to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland building at 25701 Science Park Drive, where an outdoor program will be held. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be in place.
No hateful language or signage will be permitted.
Speakers will include J. David Heller, chair of the Federation board; Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B'nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike; Lydia Frankel, a native of Israel and the Midwest regional chair of the Israeli American Council; and Joe Cimperman, president of Global Cleveland.
In the last few days, Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets, killing at least three Israelis and injuring dozens, according to The Associated Press.