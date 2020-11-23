Rally House, a family owned sports and merchandising boutique, opened Nov. 20 at Crocker Park in Westlake.
The new location will offer local apparel and products from teams like the Cleveland Browns, the Ohio University Bobcats, the Akron Zips and the The Ohio State Buckeyes.
“People still love to walk around, touch and feel the products and go home with their purchases,” Aaron Liebert, CEO of Rally House, said in a news release. “Crocker Park is the perfect shopping destination for Rally House.”
Rally House, founded more than 30 years ago, offers apparel, gifts, home decor and food, representing both local businesses and collegiate and professional sports teams, the release said.
“Crocker Park loves supporting and shopping local, and we are thrilled to add Rally House to our list of locally owned and operated businesses here in the lifestyle center,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in the news release. “Cleveland is deep rooted within the city and their sports teams, and just in time for the holiday season, Rally House is making gift giving a lot easier.”
Rally House will be at 117 Main St. Located between Chico’s and Athleta, hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.