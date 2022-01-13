About 20 faculty, students and community members gathered Jan. 12 at Youngstown State University in support of retaining Jacob Ari Labendz, the Clayman Assistant Professor in the history department, who also directs the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies at the university.
“It’s cold out but you’ve warmed by heart and hopefully have started something of a fire,” Labendz said in front of Tod Hall. “We’re here because we know that the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies continues to contribute importantly to this community.”
Labendz was given notice Nov. 11, 2021 that his tenure-track appointment would not be renewed. His position was one of nine the university targeted in a cost-cutting measure. He has appealed the nonrenewal and a hearing will be held with the administration prior to Feb. 15.
He said the center is “vital” and that it functions best “and can only function with a qualified scholar at the helm.”
YSU alumna Alexis Heldreth and history graduate student Brooke Bobovnyik organized the effort to save Labendz’s position and held the 25-minute rally prior to their delivery of a 160-page packet to members of YSU’s administration, including a petition with 903 signatures and 15 testimonial letters.
Ron Cole, director of communications for YSU, acknowledged the students’ efforts in a Jan. 12 email, but offered no information about the future of the center or its leadership.
“We appreciate the passion and commitment of the students and others who are advocating for the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies,” he wrote. “The Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies and its activities will continue. The future leadership of the center remains under consideration.”
Letters of support for Labendz came from the American Historical Association, the Association for Jewish Studies, the Consortium of Higher Education Centers for Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights Studies, the Ohio Academy of History as well as other individuals, Labendz said.
Labendz also mentioned the letter co-authored by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Islamic Society of Greater Youngstown, which also advocated for the continued employment of Mustansir Mir, professor of Islamic Studies, whose position is also slated for elimination.
The Ohio Academy of History has published its statement on its website.
It reads in part, “Considering the Youngstown Jewish Community Center has been repeatedly targeted by bomb threats, including one as recent as Nov. 16, 2021, we argue that Dr. Labendz plays a critical role in generating awareness about the historical roots of racism, antisemitism and violence which is particularly relevant not only to YSU students, but to the greater Youngstown community. By engaging in these important topics, the programs bring a wider community audience to the university. We stand together in decrying the dismissal of Dr. Labendz and urge the reconsideration of this decision.”
The American Historical Association’s Dec. 21 letter to Brien Smith, YSU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, and to Charles Howell, dean of YSU’s Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education, also addresses Mir’s and other positions slated for elimination.
Labendz manages an “approximately $750,000 endowment, which he has creatively leveraged to provide support to other units as well, including Africana studies, women’s and gender studies, Hispanic Heritage Month, and YSUnity (LGBTQIA+),” the American Historical Association’s letter reads, which is signed by its president Jacqueline Jones and executive director James S. Grossman.
“Generally, under his direction, the center has flourished as the primary site of interaction between YSU and the local Jewish community. Removing him risks sending a dubious signal about YSU’s commitment to this community and reduces interaction, which could diminish the possibility of future financial support. YSU has so far made no announcement regarding how (or even if) it intends to continue the center or use its endowment.
“Given this center’s various roles within and beyond the university, diminishing its activities runs counter to YSU’s stated commitment to greater community engagement and to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Bobovnyik read her testimonial letter and Heldreth read part of the opening letter accompanying the submission to the provost. Faculty members spoke in support of Labendz as well.
“You can’t know what these letters mean to a professor,” Labendz said. “It is a great privilege to be able to run an organization like this even for five years. … Whatever happens, wherever this goes, I thank you so much.”
Labendz has worked at YSU since 2017 on the basis of annual appointments.
“I lament what’s going to be lost,” Labendz said, listing some of the programs the center hosts, including the Jewish-Muslim forum, the emerging scholars lecture series, a faculty-led study abroad program, and a travel grant for scholars to come to Youngstown to research the archives of Youngstown’s Congregation Rodef Sholom. Recipients of that travel grant would deliver a public lecture related to their research.
Heldreth and Bobovnyik delivered the packet to Smith, the provost and Howell, as well as Alan Tomhave, chair of humanities; and Brian Bonhomme, coordinator of the history program, who said he signed the petition and has no decision-making authority.
“I was as blindsided as Jacob,” Bonhomme told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 12.