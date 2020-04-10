Randy Carver, president of Carver Financial Services Inc., in Mentor was recognized by Barron’s last month as one of the top 1,200 financial advisors in the country and top three in Ohio. He has been recognized by Barron’s each year since 2008.
Rankings for the Barron’s award are based on data provided by the nation’s 4,000 most productive advisers, according to a news release. Factors included in the rankings are: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.