Two BMWs and a Maserati left unlocked with keys in them were stolen overnight Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 from a single Pepper Pike street.
A fourth, Nissan Murano SUV was stolen the same night a mile-and-a-half away.
The thefts on Cedarwood Road and Ainsworth Drive were part of a rash of similar thefts in Greater Cleveland suburbs in recent months. Two cars were stolen and recovered over the summer in Pepper Pike.
Five cars were stolen in Beachwood from Sept. 10 to Sept. 22, Beachwood police Chief Kelly Stillman said. In each case, the keys were left in the cars and the doors were left unlocked, he said.
Sgt. Jim Colbert of the Pepper Pike police said three of the five cars stolen in his city were recovered, including the Maserati, which was found abandoned on a street in Pepper Pike. One of the BMW’s and the SUV were recovered in Cleveland.
“Lock your cars overnight and keep your keys in your house,” Colbert told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 8. “Set your alarm if you have an alarm. That’s our general advice.”
Colbert said he’s received “multiple emails” every day regarding stolen cars from other communities.
He estimated officers in Pepper Pike have spent 80 hours investigating the thefts, an average of at least 15 hours per car, including evidence collection within the vehicle. Sometimes, people use credit cards to buy gasoline.
“We go to the gas station and try to get video of the suspect,” he said. “If we do have a suspect, then it's coordinating it with other departments that have the same suspect.”