The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a Diamond Anniversary Gala April 15 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland, when attendees are urged to don elegant ‘60s-styled gowns and evening wear.
Albert Ratner, a member of the Ratner family which founded the school, and teacher Linda “Mishy” Shapero, a 49-year employee who has taught generations of children at Ratner Montessori, will be honored. This year’s gala, themed, “Ratner Shines!” is its largest fundraiser of the year, and has a goal of raising a minimum of $125,000. Last year’s event raised nearly $123,000, Mandy Walden, who chairs the event, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 3.
Attendees will enjoy exclusive access to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, museum exhibits, appetizers, dinner, dessert, an open bar, a silent auction and an exclusive Ratner/Rock Hall badge memento. Dance music will be provided by disc jockey TKO Entertainment.
Walden said this gala will be like none before it and really something to celebrate. She said the school wanted to emphasize its roots, which why the Rock Hall was chosen as the venue.
“We wanted to make this gala focused on that 60-year milestone and the Rock Hall is such an iconic Cleveland institution,” Walden said. “The school was founded in ‘63 at the height of the music revolution and it just seemed really fitting to do that.”
Proceeds will benefit Ratner students by enhancing the Montessori curriculum, providing learning opportunities and individualized support, and funding scholarships for those in need. The nonprofit private school serves children from toddlers through eighth grade from Cleveland and surrounding suburbs.
“It’s so nice to get back together in person,” Walden said. “We’re looking forward to seeing some familiar faces we haven’t seen for a while.”
The silent auction features donations from many local organizations and businesses, and some special “Ratner” items, including a mink coat donated by retired Head of School Barbara Rudolph, art by Head of School Mike Griffith, jewelry by art teacher Patti Fields, handmade stained glass by honoree Shapero, and original works of art created by current Ratner students under teacher Patti Fields’s direction.
Walden said Field’s son, Nolan Juaire, is a classical guitarist and will provide entertainment during the early part of the evening. The main presentation of the evening will include a video that will premier in the Rock Hall theater prepared by Stephen Greenberg, an alumni parent, with special focus on the students.
“He has footage from a really exciting current project being done at Ratner,” Walden said. “Students are creating a biosphere.”
She said they hope to build it by this spring. She said the idea is to show gala attendees and donors the impact their generosity has on the school and students.
Walden said the video will also include an interview with honorees Ratner and Shapera.